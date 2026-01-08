Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Al Gore sounds 'climate crisis' alarm as Trump yanks US from UN initiatives

Former Vice President Al Gore claimed that "the most significant challenge of our lifetimes" is "the climate crisis"

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Al Gore compares Trump admin to Hitler's Third Reich during climate speech Video

Al Gore compares Trump admin to Hitler's Third Reich during climate speech

Former Vice President Al Gore compared the Trump administration to Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich while speaking at climate change event in San Francisco on Monday. (Credit: KTVU)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Al Gore on Wednesday condemned President Donald Trump's move to withdraw the U.S. from United Nations-linked climate initiatives.

Gore claimed in a post on X that "the most significant challenge of our lifetimes" is "the climate crisis." 

"The ongoing work of the IPCC, UNFCCC, and other global institutions remains essential to safeguarding humanity’s future," he asserted, referring to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).

AL GORE COMPARES TRUMP ADMIN TO HITLER'S THIRD REICH

Former Vice President al Gore

Vice President Al Gore speaks at the Hurricane Katrina memorial in the Lower Ninth Ward, in New Orleans. ( Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"By withdrawing from the IPCC, UNFCCC, and the other vital international partnerships, the Trump Administration is undoing decades of hard-won diplomacy, attempting to undermine climate science, and sowing distrust around the world," he wrote.

Trump issued a memorandum ordering U.S. withdrawal from the two initiatives that Gore mentioned as well as scads of other entities.

The president's memorandum lists the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change under a grouping of "Non-United Nations Organizations." But the website ipcc.ch states, "The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change."

AL GORE WARNS ABOUT TRUMP'S ‘JIHAD’ OF CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION

Former Vice President Al Gore

Former Vice President Al Gore attends a press conference for 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' at Hotel Adlon on Aug. 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In the memorandum, the president declared that he has "determined that it is contrary to the interests of the United States to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to the organizations listed in section 2 of this memorandum."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, "As this list begins to demonstrate, what started as a pragmatic framework of international organizations for peace and cooperation has morphed into a sprawling architecture of global governance, often dominated by progressive ideology and detached from national interests."

TRUMP ORDERS US WITHDRAWAL FROM 66 ‘WASTEFUL’ GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONS IN SWEEPING ‘AMERICA FIRST’ CRACKDOWN

Sean Hannity rips into Al Gore for comparing Donald Trump to Hitler Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gore, who served as vice president alongside Democratic President Bill Clinton, lost the 2000 presidential contest to Republican George W. Bush.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue