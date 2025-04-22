Al Gore compares Trump admin to Hitler's Third Reich

Former Vice President Al Gore compared the Trump administration to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party while speaking at a climate change event in San Francisco on Monday.

Gore was delivering the keynote speech at a science museum to kick off the city’s Climate Week event when he said the Trump administration was "trying to create their own preferred version of reality."

"I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement," Gore said. "It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil."

Gore then went on to cite what German philosophers had called their "moral autopsy" of Hitler’s Third Reich following the end of World War II.

"It was [Jürgen] Habermas’ mentor, Theodore Adorno, who wrote that the first step in that nation’s descent into hell was, and I quote, ‘the conversion of all questions of truth into questions of power,"’ Gore said. "He described how the Nazis, and I quote again, ‘attacked the very heart of the distinction between true and false.’ End quote. The Trump administration is insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality."

Gore then launched into an attack against what he asserted were the views of the Trump administration on climate change and efforts to undo Democratic policies.

"They say the climate crisis is a hoax invented by the Chinese to destroy American manufacturing," Gore said of the Trump administration. "They say coal is clean. They say wind turbines cause cancer. They say sea-level rise just creates more beachfront property."

"We have to deal with the democracy crisis in order to solve the climate crisis," the former vice president said.

Gore isn’t the first politician who tried to compare Trump to Hitler.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, some of Trump’s political rivals and some liberal media outlets invoked comparisons between the president and Hitler and other fascist leaders.