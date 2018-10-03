Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Demographics

Tucker: NY Times' problem with NH's whiteness is offensive
August 1

Tucker: NY Times' problem with NH's whiteness is offensive

Tucker: The NY Times argues in a recent article that New Hampshire's whiteness is offensive to others, especially immigrants. Americans have an obligation to change their culture to suit foreigners, and not the other way around. You hear things like this from liberal outlets all the time: some races are better than others. That's pure racism. To be clear: No race is inherently better than any others. There's no 'too many' of any group.#Tucker