Demographics

Tucker: NY Times' problem with NH's whiteness is offensive
Tucker: The NY Times argues in a recent article that New Hampshire's whiteness is offensive to others, especially immigrants. Americans have an obligation to change their culture to suit foreigners, and not the other way around. You hear things like this from liberal outlets all the time: some races are better than others. That's pure racism. To be clear: No race is inherently better than any others. There's no 'too many' of any group.#Tucker