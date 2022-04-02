Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Protests
Published

AG Garland says he will not be pressured by Dems in Jan. 6 probe

Democrats investigating Jan. 6 demanding Justice Department file charges against Trump, associates

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Jan. 6 committee wants to question Ginni Thomas Video

Jan. 6 committee wants to question Ginni Thomas

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the Jan. 6 committee wanting to talk to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas about text messages sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says he will not be pushed into a decision on whether to investigate former President Donald Trump and his associates related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

With Democrats investigating Jan. 6 demanding the Justice Department file charges, Garland has assured reporters he will not be taking outside demands into account. 

"The only pressure I feel, and the only pressure that our line prosecutors feel, is to do the right thing," Garland said in a Justice Department press conference Friday.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS TRUMP ‘LIKELY VIOLATED’ FEDERAL OBSTRUCTION STATUTE 

"That means we follow the facts and the law, wherever they may lead," Garland added.

Merrick Garland, U.S. attorney general, speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2022. 

Merrick Garland, U.S. attorney general, speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2022.  (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Attorney General Garland, do your job so we can do ours," said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia.

"We are upholding our responsibility. The Department of Justice must do the same," echoed Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, when Trump supporters stormed the building in an effort to disrupt lawmakers’ formal certification of his re-election defeat. Five people died during and in the aftermath of the riot, and scores of Capitol Police officers were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

