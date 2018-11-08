After California shooting, Democrats vow to tackle gun violence

As news of the mass shooting at a California bar unfolded, several Democrats promised to use their new majority in the House to address gun violence.

A man clad in black clutching a semi-automatic pistol opened fire inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday night, killing at least 12 people, including a veteran sheriff's sergeant nearing retirement. The gunman was also found dead inside the bar, although it's unclear how he died.

Hundreds of people -- including students from California Lutheran University and private Christian school Pepperdine University -- were inside the bar, hosting a country music event, when the shooting occurred.

President Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting and praised the "great bravery shown by police."

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year police veteran, was fatally shot when he rushed into the venue in response to the shooting. He left behind a wife and son.

"God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement," Trump said.

House Democrats promised to address gun violence in the U.S., especially now that they've gained a majority in the chamber after the midterm elections.

"It's heartbreaking to wake up to another mass shooting -- this one at a nightclub in California," said New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. "This is horrific! Dems have the House in January, and we are ready to take action to [end gun violence]."

Florida Rep. Ted Deutch, a Democrat, said his party "will take up comprehensive, nation-wide reforms, but we can’t make our communities safer if we don’t do this together."

"We need both parties to recognize that this shouldn’t be normal," Deutch said.

"Heartbreaking to hear about what happened in Thousand Oaks last night. Sickened that this keeps [happening]. Our love, support, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. "We need to act now [and] break the vicious cycle of gun violence & mass shootings that plague our country."

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said called on Congress to "act" as "our hearts go to the victims, their families and first responders."

"This cannot keep happening. Congress has a responsibility to act. We have a responsibility to keep Americans safe. We are failing them," Beyer said.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.