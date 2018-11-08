California bar gunman identified as 29-year-old: Everything we know so far

A 29-year-old man dressed all in black tossed a smoke device into a packed California country dance bar and, amid the ensuing confusion, sprayed rounds from a .45-caliber handgun into a crowd filled with college students, killing 12 people Wednesday night before dying himself.

Officers at the scene in Thousand Oaks, Calif., found the gunman dead of a gunshot wound, though it wasn't immediately clear if it was self-inflicted or if he was struck by police.

Authorities had reportedly identified the mysterious shooter Thursday morning, but have so far only revealed his age and gender, according to The Associated Press.

Witnesses say some patrons inside Borderline Bar & Grill — which bills itself as "Ventura County's largest country dance hall and live music venue" — jumped out of second-floor windows as soon as shots rang out. Other patrons used furniture to smash makeshift escape routes and several of those in the line of fire hid in an attic.

Here’s what we know about the gunman so far.

Who is he?

The name of the gunman has not yet been released. Officials confirmed to The Associated Press that he's a 29-year-old male.

He reportedly didn't say a word as he walked into the bar, which was crammed with college students.

Teylor Whittler, 19, was on the dancefloor when the mystery gunman opened fire. She told "FOX & Friends" Thursday the shooter was wearing black clothes, a black baseball cap and a ski mask-type item partially covering his face.

“Those shots, you don’t mistake that for anything." — Matthew Wennerstrom

The gunman “knew what he was doing," Whittler, the daughter of a military veteran, said. She said it appeared he had experience using the weapon.

"He had two [magazines] that I know with him. He changed them within about six seconds, which was really fast. So he knew what he was doing. And he also had perfect form. When I looked back, he was like spot on," Whittler said.

Another witness, 20-year-old Matthew Wennerstrom — who described himself as a "regular" at the establishment — told the Los Angeles Times the shooter was "tall." As Wennerstrom fled the horror, he spotted the man about 35 feet away, holding his gun.

“Those shots, you don’t mistake that for anything,” Wennerstrom said, noting he saw the gunman fire at people standing at the front desk before he jumped out of a window to safety.

What was his motive?

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive in the mass shooting.

John Hedge, who was standing near the front entrance of Borderline Bar & Grill, told KABC he saw the gunman throw smoke devices into the front of the bar before he shot a security guard.

"He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register...and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door," he told the news station.

Hedge's stepfather told KABC he saw the man shoot the cashier — a "young girl" — before he turned to the right and headed inside an office.

