Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Shooting
Published

Las Vegas shooting survivors were inside Thousand Oak bar, friends say

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Authorities responded to a report of an active shooter at a Thousand Oaks nightclub.

Authorities responded to a report of an active shooter at a Thousand Oaks nightclub. (KABC)

Some survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting were inside the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., when a gunman opened fire just before midnight on Wednesday, according to a report.

Chandler Gunn, 23, of Newberry Park, called a friend who works at the Borderline Bar & Grill, who was also at Route 91 in Las Vegas, The Los Angeles Times reported.

"A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here," he said, referring to the mass shooting last year in Las Vegas. "There's people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice."

Josh Coaly, 27, had been to Borderline several times with his friends, including one who also survived the Vegas shooting, The Times reported.

Coaly told the paper that his friend said he is with his dad and is in good condition.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.