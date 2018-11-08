Las Vegas shooting survivors were inside Thousand Oak bar, friends say

Some survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting were inside the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., when a gunman opened fire just before midnight on Wednesday, according to a report.

Chandler Gunn, 23, of Newberry Park, called a friend who works at the Borderline Bar & Grill, who was also at Route 91 in Las Vegas, The Los Angeles Times reported.

"A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here," he said, referring to the mass shooting last year in Las Vegas. "There's people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice."

Josh Coaly, 27, had been to Borderline several times with his friends, including one who also survived the Vegas shooting, The Times reported.

Coaly told the paper that his friend said he is with his dad and is in good condition.