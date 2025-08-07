$93 million in aid to fight malnutrition headed to 12 African countries, Haiti, State Dept says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration will deliver $93 million in new food aid to 12 African countries and Haiti to fight malnutrition, the State Department has announced.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a Thursday press briefing that the Trump administration will treat nearly one million children suffering from malnutrition through $93 million in ready-use therapeutic food (RUTF).

The food aid will be distributed in Haiti, Mali, Niger, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Nigeria, Madagascar, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Kenya and Chad.

Following the announcement, Pigott was asked to square the discrepancy between the Trump administration's revocation of visas belonging to Haitians in the U.S. and plans to potentially deport them, with the administration's efforts to try to promote stability in the region through food assistance.

"Look, we've seen actions from this administration in order to try to encourage stability in Haiti. We've seen actions, announcements taken to try to go after those that are leading to instability in Haiti," Pigott responded.

"For specifics on TPS, I assume that you're talking about whether they are afraid of [Department of Homeland Security] in terms of those specific decisions. But we have seen actions here from the State Department to try to encourage stability in Haiti."

The announcement about new foreign nutrition aid comes after the Trump administration gutted billions from the government's spending on foreign aid. As part of the reforms, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the primary government agency tasked with disbursing foreign aid, was folded into the State Department.

The $93 million in new food assistance will be utilized by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and will run until June, according to Semafor, which spoke to a State Department official familiar with the new food aid disbursement.

In addition to providing ready-to-eat food, the new assistance, which will all be American-made, according to the State Department, will also be used to help produce or grow more ready-to-eat food, Semafor reported.