These 9 celebrities stand with Trump in the 2024 election

While Democrats are leaning on celebrity star power as the 2024 presidential election enters the final stretch, former President Trump has also accrued support from a contingent of stars.

Here are nine celebrities who are backing Trump in the 2024 election:

Jason Aldean

The country music star has been vocal in support of Trump for several years.

In July, Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, were spotted at the Republican National Convention in the Trump family box.

After the first assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Aldean posted to Instagram to show his support and well-wishes for "45."

"This is what a Warrior looks like!," Aldean wrote in his caption attached to a photograph of Trump with blood on his face and a stiff arm raised to the crowd of campaign rally attendees. "@realdonaldtrump we are thinking about u and praying for you and your family. God has a bigger plan for you, my friend, and I think we all know what that is by now."

Kid Rock

The singer, who has been friends with Trump for years, has been vocal about his support for the former president in all his presidential runs.

He performed on the final night of the Republican National Convention in July, just ahead of Trump's speech.

The musician has also defended Trump’s music choice as "freakin’ the best" after some media criticized the former president’s preferences.

Hulk Hogan

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has been in Trump’s corner since he spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, saying that he started to speak out about his support of the former president after the first assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Hogan first spoke at the Republican National Convention in July before taking the stage again at Trump’s massive Madison Square Garden rally in New York City in October to address the "Trumpamaniacs" in the crowd.

Brett Favre

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre spoke at Trump’s rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

The former Packers quarterback and 11-time Pro Bowler told attendees that with Election Day just days away, he "decided it’s time" to speak publicly about his support for the former president.

"There’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election," Favre addressed the crowd.

Buzz Aldrin

Legendary Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin Eugene "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. has given his backing to Trump.

The 94-year-old, who was the second person to walk on the moon after mission commander Neil Armstrong, wrote on social media that Trump has the right attributes to lead America.

Dr. Phil

Dr. Phil McGraw, famed television host and psychologist, endorsed Trump for the first time at the Madison Square Garden rally in New York in October.

McGraw told the crowd that he didn’t believe Trump was the bully that the media and others made him out to be.

Earlier this year, when McGraw interviewed Trump on his network Merit Street Media, the television host said he does not endorse candidates.

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer, who starred in the hit sitcom "Frasier," is one of the few actors in Hollywood who has openly voiced his support of Trump.

When asked about his political views during an interview with The New York Times published in September, the Emmy winner replied: "For me to be anything else would be a problem. I don’t go along with a lot of what is preached in Hollywood."

Danica Patrick

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick revealed on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ that she has never voted in a presidential election in her life, but that will be changing in 2024 when she casts her vote for Trump.

"It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice," Patrick said.

Russell Brand

Actor and comedian Russell Brand said he finds it difficult to understand why any freedom-loving American would choose not to vote for Trump during an episode of his podcast "Stay Free with Russell Brand" in June.

"They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast," Brand said. "But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans."