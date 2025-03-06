Dem senator behind social media fail responds to Elon Musk's offer

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is taking credit for a recently criticized Democratic mashup of identical social media posts, turned down Tesla CEO Elon Musk's extravagant offer to the mind behind the "cringe video."

At least 22 Democratic lawmakers participated in a "S--- That Ain’t True" social media campaign ahead of President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, posting identical videos to social media in a mashup against the president.

Musk made fun of the synchronized mashup on social media, offering in a post on X to buy a Cybertruck for anyone who can "provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda." Booker eventually took credit for it.

Asked on Capitol Hill if he wanted the Cybertruck offered by Musk, Booker burst into laughter and said, "No, I don't."

‘COULDN’T CLAP FOR A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY': GOP SLAM ‘CHILDISH’ DEM SILENCE ON SUPPORTING CANCER SURVIVOR

The video begins with a clip of Trump vowing to "bring prices down starting on day one" followed by a cut-in of the Senate Democrats saying in unison, "S--- That Ain’t True? That's what you just heard."

CONSERVATIVES FLIP SCRIPT ON SENATE DEMS PUSHING IDENTICAL TALKING POINTS AGAINST TRUMP: ‘LIKE ROBOTS’

"Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices are up, not down. Inflation is getting worse, not better. Prices of groceries, gas, housing, rent, eggs — they’re all getting more expensive. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing to lower costs for you," the Democrats, including senators Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in the video.

Booker said the video was created with the intention of reaching more people online.

"We're trying to do more things as a caucus that break through. Clearly, this was very successful," the senator said.

The video drew criticism from Republicans on social media, including Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., who called it "weird" in a post on X.

However, Booker thanked conservatives for sharing the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In this world where people are competing for attention, it got attention and got many more views, especially because people on the right kept elevating our content, which I appreciate," Booker said.

Fox News' Deirdre Heavey and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.