Democratic Party

Dem senator behind social media fail responds to Elon Musk's offer

Musk offered to buy a Cybertruck for the person behind the Democrats' recent video he called 'propaganda'

Sen. Cory Booker says he will not be taking up Musk on Cybertruck offer Video

Sen. Cory Booker says he will not be taking up Musk on Cybertruck offer

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, who says he was behind a recent social media campaign by Democrats, responded to an offer from Elon Musk. (Credit Nicholas Ballasy)

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is taking credit for a recently criticized Democratic mashup of identical social media posts, turned down Tesla CEO Elon Musk's extravagant offer to the mind behind the "cringe video."

At least 22 Democratic lawmakers participated in a "S--- That Ain’t True" social media campaign ahead of President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress, posting identical videos to social media in a mashup against the president. 

Musk made fun of the synchronized mashup on social media, offering in a post on X to buy a Cybertruck for anyone who can "provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda." Booker eventually took credit for it.

Asked on Capitol Hill if he wanted the Cybertruck offered by Musk, Booker burst into laughter and said, "No, I don't."

‘COULDN’T CLAP FOR A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY': GOP SLAM ‘CHILDISH’ DEM SILENCE ON SUPPORTING CANCER SURVIVOR

cory booker

Sen. Cory Booker responded to an offer made by Elon Musk. (Nicholas Ballasy)

The video begins with a clip of Trump vowing to "bring prices down starting on day one" followed by a cut-in of the Senate Democrats saying in unison, "S--- That Ain’t True? That's what you just heard."

CONSERVATIVES FLIP SCRIPT ON SENATE DEMS PUSHING IDENTICAL TALKING POINTS AGAINST TRUMP: ‘LIKE ROBOTS’

"Since day one of Donald Trump’s presidency, prices are up, not down. Inflation is getting worse, not better. Prices of groceries, gas, housing, rent, eggs — they’re all getting more expensive. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has done nothing to lower costs for you," the Democrats, including senators Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in the video.

elon musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md.  (Andrew Harnik)

Booker said the video was created with the intention of reaching more people online.

"We're trying to do more things as a caucus that break through. Clearly, this was very successful," the senator said.

The video drew criticism from Republicans on social media, including Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., who called it "weird" in a post on X.

musk and cory booker

Asked on Capitol Hill if he wanted the Cybertruck offered by Musk, Booker laughed and said no. (Getty Images)

However, Booker thanked conservatives for sharing the post.

"In this world where people are competing for attention, it got attention and got many more views, especially because people on the right kept elevating our content, which I appreciate," Booker said.

Fox News' Deirdre Heavey and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

