New ICE detention facility 'Louisiana Lockup' opens at notorious prison

FIRST ON FOX – A new Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility dubbed "Louisiana Lockup" is now open at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary to house some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal migrants.

Fifty-one migrants have already been moved to the facility, a Department of Homeland Security official told Fox News.

The prison, known as Angola prison, sits on 18,000 acres, and was once named the "bloodiest prison in the South" for its harsh conditions. According to the Angola Museum, the prison earned the nickname in 1962 because stabbings became so common. Inmates sued the state in the early 1970s over the harsh conditions, and a federal court mandated reform.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is partnering with Louisiana to use a portion of the prison to expand detention space by 416 beds. The funding comes from the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which allows ICE to add 80,000 new detention beds to help ramp up deportations.

The detainees will be housed in an unused section called Camp J, which was once known as the "Dungeon" because most of the cells were used for solitary confinement. In late July, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state emergency to allow expedited repairs of Camp J.

"Louisiana Lockup" is the latest facility to be converted into an ICE detention facility, after "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida, "Cornhusker Clink" In Nebraska and "Speedway Slammer" in Indiana.

"Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Louisiana to expand detention space," Secretary Kristi Noem said. "Thank you to Governor Landry for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in CECOT, Cornhusker Clink, Speedway Slammer, or Louisiana Lockup. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App."

"Criminal illegal aliens beware: Louisiana Lockup is where your time in America ends," Landry said. "Louisiana Lockup will give ICE the space it needs to lock up some of the worst criminal illegal aliens—murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and gang members—so they can no longer threaten our families and communities. This facility fulfills President Trump’s Make America Safe Again promise. I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and ICE Director Madison Sheahan for their leadership and partnership. Together, we're making Louisiana and America safer."

Below are some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE New Orleans. "These are the types of violent criminal illegal aliens who could end up being detained at Louisiana Lockup," DHS said in a statement.

