Homeland Security

New ICE detention facility 'Louisiana Lockup' opens at notorious prison

Angola prison, once named the 'bloodiest prison in the South,' holds 51 migrants dubbed 'worst of the worst'

By Brooke Taylor Fox News
Court blocks Trump’s expedited removals of illegal migrants Video

Court blocks Trump’s expedited removals of illegal migrants

Fox News’ Madeleine Rivera reports on a court ruling that blocks President Donald Trump’s fast-tracked migrant deportation plan. Former Acting ICE Director Jonathan Fahey weighs in.

FIRST ON FOX – A new Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility dubbed "Louisiana Lockup" is now open at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary to house some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal migrants.

Fifty-one migrants have already been moved to the facility, a Department of Homeland Security official told Fox News.

The prison, known as Angola prison, sits on 18,000 acres, and was once named the "bloodiest prison in the South" for its harsh conditions. According to the Angola Museum, the prison earned the nickname in 1962 because stabbings became so common. Inmates sued the state in the early 1970s over the harsh conditions, and a federal court mandated reform. 

DHS PLANS 'CORNHUSKER CLINK' DETENTION CENTER AS TRUMP EXPANDS IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is partnering with Louisiana to use a portion of the prison to expand detention space by 416 beds. The funding comes from the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which allows ICE to add 80,000 new detention beds to help ramp up deportations.

Louisiana State Penitentiary known as Angola

The entrance of the Louisiana State Penitentiary known as "Angola" was seen in October 2013.  (Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

The detainees will be housed in an unused section called Camp J, which was once known as the "Dungeon" because most of the cells were used for solitary confinement. In late July, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state emergency to allow expedited repairs of Camp J. 

"Louisiana Lockup" is the latest facility to be converted into an ICE detention facility, after "Alligator Alcatraz" in Florida, "Cornhusker Clink" In Nebraska and "Speedway Slammer" in Indiana. 

LAWSUITS THREATEN TO UPEND ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ OPERATIONS

Louisiana State Penitentiary known as Angola

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem say "Louisiana Lockup" will help remove violent, criminal migrants from the U.S. Fifty-one migrants have already been moved into the newly opened prison. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

"Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Louisiana to expand detention space," Secretary Kristi Noem said. "Thank you to Governor Landry for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in CECOT, Cornhusker Clink, Speedway Slammer, or Louisiana Lockup. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App." 

"Criminal illegal aliens beware: Louisiana Lockup is where your time in America ends," Landry said. "Louisiana Lockup will give ICE the space it needs to lock up some of the worst criminal illegal aliens—murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and gang members—so they can no longer threaten our families and communities. This facility fulfills President Trump’s Make America Safe Again promise. I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and ICE Director Madison Sheahan for their leadership and partnership. Together, we're making Louisiana and America safer."

Below are some of the criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE New Orleans. "These are the types of violent criminal illegal aliens who could end up being detained at Louisiana Lockup," DHS said in a statement.

FLORIDA TO OPEN ‘DEPORTATION DEPOT’ AT SHUTTERED PRISON WEEKS AFTER LAUNCHING ‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ’ FACILITY

  • DHS mugshot of Anwar Jehad Abdelmajid.
    Image 1 of 12

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Orleans said it deported Anwar Jehad Abdelmajid, 37, of Venezuela, on April 10, 2025. He has prior convictions for conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking and aggravated assault. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Aris Manuel Santana.
    Image 2 of 12

    ICE officers in New Orleans arrested and removed Aris Manuel Santana, 45, a Dominican national convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, in New Orleans. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Clairvorn Seanclair Kelly
    Image 3 of 12

    A 28-year-old St. Kitts-Nevis national convicted of firearms and conspiracy charges was arrested and deported by ICE New Orleans on Feb. 11, 2025, officials stated. Convictions include possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, unlawful transfer, illegal dealing and conspiracy. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Colon Pibaque.
    Image 4 of 12

    ICE officers in New Orleans deported Colon Pibaque, 51, an Ecuadorian national convicted of cocaine smuggling in New Orleans. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Edgardo Amador Rodriguez.
    Image 5 of 12

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Orleans took into custody Edgardo Amador-Rodriguez, 28, of Honduras, on March 7, 2025. Authorities say the MS-13 member has convictions for domestic violence, unlawful firearm possession, negligent concealed carry and misrepresentation during booking. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Humberto Vargas Lopez.
    Image 6 of 12

    A 55-year-old Cuban national with convictions for aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, drug possession, obstruction of a public officer and battery with a deadly weapon has been arrested by ICE New Orleans, according to officials. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Jelber Gomez Lopez.
    Image 7 of 12

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Orleans has removed Jelber Gomez-Lopez, 32, a citizen of Guatemala with convictions for DWI and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities in Guatemala also want him on charges of murder, conspiracy and criminal association. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Juan Carlos Abreu Sanchez
    Image 8 of 12

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New Orleans took into custody Juan Carlos Abreu-Sanchez, 48, of the Dominican Republic, on Feb. 11, 2025. He was previously convicted of operating a vessel used to smuggle 1,600 kilograms of cocaine into Puerto Rico. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Julio Lara Avila.
    Image 9 of 12

    ICE officers in New Orleans arrested Julio Lara-Avila, 30, a Mexican national convicted of family violence battery and third-degree cruelty to children, in New Orleans. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Olvin Rodriguez Inestroza.
    Image 10 of 12

    ICE officers in New Orleans arrested Olvin Rodriguez-Inestroza, 22, a Honduran national, on March 6, 2025. He was wanted on 394 counts of child pornography and two counts of sexual abuse of an animal. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Omar Martinez Garcia.
    Image 11 of 12

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement has removed Omar Martinez-Garcia, 39, a Mexican citizen with a conviction for second-degree murder in New Orleans. (Department of Homeland Security)

  • DHS mugshot of Rafael Ojeda Acosta.
    Image 12 of 12

    A 70-year-old Cuban national convicted of rape with a weapon and forcible sodomy has been deported by ICE New Orleans, officials said. (Department of Homeland Security)

Brooke Taylor is a Dallas-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2024.

More from Politics

