2025 Election Day survival guide: Your last-minute roadmap to voting across the nation

While 2025 is considered an "off-year election," without the high-profile presidential showdown of last year or the competitive midterm elections that could shift the congressional balance of power next year, there are more than a dozen local races across the U.S.

Election Day is just five days away. From New Jersey's and Virginia's gubernatorial races, to the New York City mayoral election and California's special election, here's everything you need to know to exercise your right to vote.

Where to Vote

Most people who vote on Election Day choose to vote in person at a voting location, according to the U.S. government’s official voting guidance website.

First things first, confirm your voter registration status here.

Once confirmed, you can find your polling site on the website for the National Association of Secretaries of State.

When you arrive at the voting location on Election Day, an election worker will help distribute your paper ballot or electronic voting device.

Opening and closing times for voting locations vary by jurisdiction. Check state or local election offices for any questions about polling sites.

Early Voting

Most states or territories now offer early in-person voting, but timing and duration vary.

Check your local election office for early voting dates. Some polling locations might change for early voting.

Absentee Voting

Each state has its own guidance on absentee voting or voting by mail.

Check local guidance on submitting absentee ballots. Some states come with prepaid return envelopes, while others require adding postage to your envelope, according to the U.S. voting guidance website.

Be sure to follow the directions carefully to avoid a mistake on your mail-in ballot that could cost you your vote.

If dropping off a mail-in ballot in-person at your polling site or a local drop box, no stamp is required.

Voter ID Requirements

While each state and territory follows its own rules on voter ID, most states require voters to bring identification to vote in person.

You can learn more about your state's ID requirements by checking the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Language Support

If English isn't your primary language, contact your state or local election office to learn what support is available, including whether voting information and materials are available in your language, whether a poll worker can communicate in your language or if a family member can help translate.

Visit the U.S. government's website to learn more.

Accessibility

According to the U.S. government’s voting guidance website, anyone with a disability has the legal right to accessible voting materials, such as ballots with larger print or audio formats.

For those voting in-person, voters have the right to accessible voting equipment and an accessible voting location. And if your local election website or polling site is not accessible, voters have the right to request accommodations.

Voters can once again reach out to their local election officials for more guidance.

Informed Decision

Many state and local election offices post sample ballots online to review ahead of casting your vote.

Study up on who is running for elected office in your area to make the most informed decision on Election Day.