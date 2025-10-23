Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Here's when 2025 Election Day early in-person voting comes to a close across the US

Voters have less than two weeks remaining before Election Day with state-by-state deadline variations

Kiera McDonald By Kiera McDonald , Emma Colton Fox News
close
New poll shows Mamdani ‘dominating’ among foreign-born voters Video

New poll shows Mamdani ‘dominating’ among foreign-born voters

‘The Will Cain Show’ panel reacts to a new poll showing New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani heavily favored by foreign-born voters and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Election season is in full-swing, with only days left before races in 2025's quiet election cycle are called. 

Fox News Digital compiled key deadlines for early in-person voting as it comes to a close. 

The 2025 election season is mild compared to the whirlwind federal election cycle of 2024, but will feature major races, including statewide elections for governor in New Jersey and Virginia, and New York City’s high-profile mayoral election, the ballot proposition over congressional redistricting in California, and three state Supreme Court contests in Pennsylvania.

VOTING UNDERWAY IN 2025 ELECTION THAT MAY DETERMINE IF REPUBLICANS HOLD HOUSE IN 2026 MIDTERMS

Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in VA

Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting at the polling place at the Western Government Center on Sept. 19, 2025, in Henrico, Virginia.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The races have seen a handful of political surprises in recent weeks as key races hit hot water — from Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones’s leaked text scandal to controversy over military records in New Jersey’s governor’s race, and backlash against Zohran Mamdani's left-wing policies as the self-identified Democratic socialist works to secure Gracie Mansion. 

Voter enthusiasm is high across the country — and there’s still time for people to cast their ballots early.

Here’s when in-person early voting ends in each high-profile 2025 election:

New Jersey

New Jersey's in-person early voting began Saturday and will conclude Nov. 2. Early in-person voting is held from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sunday hours running from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are not necessary to vote early. 

FIVE RACES TO WATCH WITH 5 WEEKS TO GO UNTIL ELECTION DAY 2025

Early Voting Begins In Virginia Gubernatorial Race

A campaign volunteer hands out sample ballots outside an early voting location on the first day of early voting, at the Loudon County Office of Elections and Voter Registration in Leesburg, Virginia. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

New York City

Big Apple residents began early in-person voting Saturday and will have until Nov. 2 to cast early in-person votes. 

TRUMP'S SHADOW LOOMS LARGE OVER HEATED RACES ONE MONTH BEFORE ELECTION DAY

I voted stickers

"I Voted" stickers are stacked at a polling place. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Virginia

Early in-person voting kicked off in the Old Dominion State Sept. 19 and will run until Nov. 1. All localities in the state offer early voting. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California

The Golden State is holding a special election in 2025 to decide ballot proposition 50, which would redraw state congressional district maps in response to efforts in Republican states to redraw congressional districts ahead of the midterms. Early in-person voting begins Saturday and will run through Election Day. 

Pennsylvania 

Pennsylvanians can vote early and in-person by returning mail ballots to their local election offices until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters must apply for a mail-in ballot by Tuesday or vote on Election Day. 

Kiera McDonald is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue