First time voting? Here is the ultimate guide to ballot boxes, critical issues on Election Day

Voters across the country — particularly in Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — will head to the polls next month for an off-year election that could offer an early read on both parties’ strength heading into 2026.

Virginia’s races include the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and have been brought to the fore of national conscience by the murder-text scandal enveloping Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones.

Virginia law now permits voters to register to vote on the same day as the election. If someone chooses this route, they will be asked to cast a provisional ballot; meaning a ballot that is later supposed to be vetted against voter roll and other information.

Every county from urban Arlington to far-flung Lee is also required to have at least one secure drop-box. Voters can typically find them outside county offices, courthouses or libraries.

Early voting in Virginia runs through Saturday, Nov. 1, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Key issues in Virginia’s races include how candidates are aligning on transgender bathroom and school sports debates, with Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears accusing Democrat Abigail Spanberger of failing to stand up for Virginia’s children.

That topic, as well as Jones’ texts envisioning the murder of a former GOP leader, led Earle-Sears to repeatedly interject in what she considered Spanberger’s vague or indirect answers at their sole debate held in Hampton Roads.

Earle-Sears warned voters in Smyth County on Thursday that Democrats will continue prior efforts to suppress fossil fuel development – which she said not only affects jobs in the coal-and-gas-rich southwest, but every Virginian’s power bill.

On the lieutenant governor ballot, businessman and commentator John Reid has ripped Democrat Ghazala Hashmi for refusing to debate him – with Reid creating an AI version of the Chesterfield senator to try to get the public to see the stark differences in their policy proposals.

Jones continues to be embroiled in scandal, as Attorney General Jason Miyares focused at their own debate in Richmond on the contrast between a candidate trying to be the state’s top law enforcement officer while carrying a criminal record and a hot temper per the texts, and one who has none of such baggage.

The federal government shutdown looms over the race, and is expected to help Democrats who do not blame their congressional leaders but President Donald Trump for the unique effects the situation has on workforces there, in Maryland and nominally eastern West Virginia.

In New York, the future of the city’s political system is on the ballot as far-left Assemb. Zohran Mamdani leads both Democrat-turned-Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Cuomo and Sliwa — typically political adversaries — have both accused Mamdani of harboring "communist" policies that would make most city services free and weaken public safety through police reforms.

Sliwa, the outspoken Canarsie Republican who founded the Guardian Angels, has said he is the only one who can ensure New York’s safety and solvency.

But his third place position led to debates with ideologically aligned colleagues like fellow radio host Sid Rosenberg over his potential spoiler role. Sliwa suggested last week he would never appear on 77WABC again after his colleagues purportedly abandoned him.

Cuomo has positioned himself as the moderate, relying on his trademark Queens wit to fend off attacks from both rivals. Still, his resignation, pandemic-era controversies and cleared sexual misconduct allegations continue to shadow his campaign.

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, has continued to face criticism for his far-left proposals, including free public transit, rent freezes and closing Rikers Island.

Early voting in New York runs through Nov. 3.

Across the Hudson, New Jersey is shaping up to be Republicans’ best shot at flipping a blue state – as former Assemb. Jack Ciattarelli, R-Somerville, has made gains on Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J.

Like the other elections, affordability is at the top of the ballot, and Ciattarelli has garnered several aisle-crossing endorsements, including in entrenched blue Hudson County – where Democrats like the imprisoned Robert Menendez Sr. made his name.

President Donald Trump has endorsed candidates in New Jersey, but not the Virginia governor’s race. He has endorsed Miyares for attorney general.

Pennsylvanians face a unique off-year election with three Democratic Supreme Court justices up for retention – or a vote to keep them on the bench for another 10 years.

It is exceedingly rare for such elections to see the "No" column win – which would spark a new election for any jurist who loses more than 50% of voters’ confidence.

Justices David Wecht, Christine Donohue and Kevin Dougherty all face immense opposition from the right – particularly for their rulings to keep the state closed under the wishes of then-Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aftermath of Pennsylvania’s shutdown – in which Wolf enacted policies often mirroring those of Cuomo – has somewhat bifurcated who continues to receive criticism.

While Wolf was term-limited, many of his aligned then-colleagues, including then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding remain at the top levels of government. Shapiro enjoys elevated approval ratings as the incumbent governor, and is touted as a potential 2028 presidential figure – while Republicans have notably directed their ire at the justices for their role.

Counties have the option to use drop boxes, while the largest counties, like Philadelphia and Allegheny must have multiple ones, according to reports.

Pennsylvania’s election system has been lambasted for its long count times – which often stem from its policy that county-received mail-in ballots cannot be even prepared (or "precanvassed") for tabulation until 7 a.m. ET on Election Day.

Of all the major states holding elections, only Virginia has a veritable voter-ID law.