Fox News Digital had most engaged story of 2025, 10 in the top 100 among prominent news outlets, per Chartbeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Digital had the most engaged news story of 2025 and tallied nine other stories in the top 100, according to a data roundup from Chartbeat.

Chartbeat, a content analytics platform that provides traffic data for prominent media organizations, found that Fox News Digital's report from February on the autopsies of Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa was the most engaging article in more than 41 million pieces of content analyzed throughout the year.

Fox News Digital's story took the No. 1 spot, besting news organizations like The New York Times, CNN, The BBC, The Atlantic, ABC News and CBS News.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL THUMPS ALL NEWS BRANDS AND BROADCAST NETWORKS IN KEY METRICS DURING NOVEMBER

Other articles from Fox News Digital that reached the top 100 include stories on the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, the California wildfires and the Bourbon Street terrorist attack on New Years in New Orleans.

Fox News Digital dominated in key metrics among its rivals throughout the year. Last month, it reached nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views, topping The New York Times’ 1.4 billion and crushing CNN’s 697 million, according to Comscore. It was the 19th consecutive month that Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in the key category.

Fox News Digital also trounced the competition in multiplatform minutes for the 57th straight month. Fox News Digital secured 3.1 billion multiplatform minutes, while the Times and CNN settled for 1.1 billion apiece.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DELIVERS HIGHEST-RATED NON-ELECTION YEAR EVER TO RIVAL BROADCAST NETWORKS

On YouTube, Fox News drove nearly 300 million video views during November to lead CNN’s 201 million, ABC News’ 132 million, CBS News’ 71 million and the Times’ 10 million views. With the success, Fox News has already secured its best year of all time on YouTube heading into December.

The Fox News Mobile app drew 6.4 million unique viewers during the month of November, leading the CNN mobile app, which saw 3.7 million unique viewers.

FOX NEWS MEDIA SPOTLIGHT AWARDS RECOGNIZE TEAM MEMBERS WHO WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND IN 2025

During the news-heavy month, Fox News also led all news brands on social media with 108 million social media interactions across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X, according to Emplifi and Shareablee.

Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com and ABCNews.com have opted in to account for social incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while The New York Times and CNN.com have not opted in.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP