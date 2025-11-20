'Hamnet' Review: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal lead moving Shakespeare family drama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of the best films are the ones that catch you off guard, ones that you don't expect to like or that resonate with you after the credits roll. "Hamnet" is one of them.

Adapted from Maggie O'Farrell's 2020 novel of the same name, "Hamnet" tells a fictionalized depiction of the death of William Shakespeare's only son, Hamnet, told through the perspective of his wife Anne Hathaway — referred to in the film as Agnes.

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes, a rebellious farm girl who sparks a romance with Will (Paul Mescal), an aspiring playwright and poet. An unplanned pregnancy leads them to tie the knot and going on to have three children: Susanna followed by twins Hamnet and Judith.

While Agnes is raising the children in the countryside, Will travels back and forth from London in hopes to propel his career while Agnes raises the children in the countryside. It is unfortunately when he is away that tragedy strikes the Shakespeare household as the plague claims the life of 11-year-old Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe). Will's absence during the family crisis puts a strain on his fragile marriage.

Buckley is not yet a marquee name — though her immense talent warrants it. She’s been a darling of indie films, delivering one standout performance after another ("Wild Rose," "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," "The Lost Daughter," and "Women Talking," just to name a few). Her transformative portrayal of Agnes could make her an Oscar contender, taking audiences on an emotional roller coaster from pure bliss to utter anguish.

Mescal, a rising star in his own right — best known for last year's "Gladiator II" — continues to earn his place in the company of our generation's leading men playing the renowned writer, coping with the loss of his son by putting together a tragedy called "Hamlet."

While strong performances from Buckley and Mescal are expected, it's twelve-year-old Jacobi Jupe who truly impresses as the emotionally intelligent Hamnet, showcasing both innocence and heartbreak not often seen from child actors. Expect him to have a long career ahead.

If "Hamnet" is an orchestra, then Chloé Zhao is its conductor, delicately preserving a beautiful melody between the terrific performances, her piercing screenplay and the rich cinematography of Lukasz Zal.

Zhao, the writer/director of the 2021 Best Picture winner "Nomadland," exceeds herself here. It's no surprise that Hollywood giants Steven Spielberg and Sam Mendes signed on as producers.

The Verdict:

"Hamnet" is an incredibly moving period drama that showcases tender storytelling, cinematic artistry and spectacular performances. It's films like this that should make us grateful we have the ability to feel as humans, even if it's agony. It's why we go to the movies.

★★★★ — SEE IT NOW

"Hamnet" is rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong sexuality, and partial nudity. Running time: 2 hours, 5 minutes. In theaters now.