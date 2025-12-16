Vanity Fair's Susie Wiles profile fuels right-wing uproar towards White House for giving access to liberal mag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is taking heat from conservatives after Vanity Fair published its bombshell profile of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, which has dominated the news cycle.

Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple penned a two-part story Tuesday based on a whopping 11 interviews over the past year with Wiles, one of President Donald Trump's top aides who made extraordinary comments about her boss and members of his administration.

Wiles bashed the profile, calling it a "disingenuously framed hit piece."

"Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story," Wiles wrote on X. "I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."

But many of Trump's own supporters in conservative media suggest the White House is culpable for granting such access to a liberal publication like Vanity Fair.

"Genuinely sick to death of people on the right who seek the approval of left-wing media. Or even play with them for a minute. I can’t take it. It’s the saddest fetish," The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway reacted.

"I don't know why Republicans continue to give privileged access to mainstream media or center-left publications determined to destroy them," California Post opinion editor Joel Pollack similarly wrote. "Journalists are not your friends, especially from Democrat agenda-driven outlets like the @nytimes and @VanityFair."

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch echoed that sentiment, saying on X, "People need to realize that the legacy press isn't your friend. There is no amount of inviting them to the WH and being nice to them that will make them write fair and kind things about you."

"Some day we will have a Republican Party that understands it’s never in their interest to talk to outlets such as Vanity Fair. Today is not that day," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway posted.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz put a spotlight on the photo shoot the White House granted Vanity Fair of Trump's inner circle. Markowicz shared a published photo of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Don't do interviews with outlets like Vanity Fair. They use photos like this. They are not your friend," Markowicz reacted to an extreme close-up of Leavitt's face.

Outkick founder Clay Travis shared his piece of advice to Republicans: only do live interviews.

"Legacy media will always take you out of context and attack you if you give them a chance to do so. Only do live — or tape to live — and let public see everything you say," Travis wrote.

He continued, "Your time and your words are a valuable commodity. Why would you give them to someone for free and let them choose how to present you based on using a tiny percentage of what you say to them. Why give that power to anyone?"

Leavitt lashed out at the Vanity Fair story during an appearance on "America Reports."

"This was unfortunately another attempt at fake news by a reporter who is acting disingenuously and really did take the chief's words out of context," Leavitt said. "But most importantly, the bias of omission was ever present throughout this story."

"The reporter omitted all the positive things that Susie and our team said about the president and the inner workings of the White House. And as Susie said today, it's deeply unfortunate that happened," she added.

Fox News Digital asked the White House whether it regretted granting the interview with Vanity Fair and if it had a response to its conservative critics. The White House cited the comments from Wiles and Leavitt and did not comment further.

Wiles made several comments that raised eyebrows, like saying Trump had an "alcoholic's personality," that Vice President JD Vance had been a "conspiracy theorist for a decade" and that Attorney General Pam Bondi "completely whiffed" in her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

A wave of Trump administration officials, including those Wiles commented about to Vanity Fair, rushed to social media and rallied behind her.

Vance joked on Tuesday, "If any of us have learned a lesson from that Vanity Fair article, I hope that the lesson is we should be giving fewer interviews to mainstream media outlets."

