Marjorie Taylor Greene returning to 'The View' just days after she'll leave Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is continuing her media tour with a return to "The View."

The ABC daytime talk show announced Friday that Greene is scheduled to appear Jan. 7, just two days after Greene is set to leave Congress.

Greene, who went from being a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump to being one of his most outspoken critics, appeared on "The View" just last month and the hosts had a friendly exchange with the outgoing lawmaker.

"I want to say that I think that all of us here are doing a great job of exchanging our ideas and things that we believe in, and we’re doing it in a very professional and kind way and, in my opinion, I think we need more of that in America. I really do," Greene said, complimenting the hosts.

Liberal co-host Joy Behar was so impressed by Greene's mounting criticisms of Trump that she suggested the lawmaker switch parties.

"Maybe you should become a Democrat, Marjorie," Behar told her.

"I’m not a Democrat," Greene responded, later adding, "I think both parties have failed."

Last week, Greene made a second appearance on "60 Minutes," her first interview since she announced her exit from Congress. Trump lashed out at CBS News and its parent company Paramount over the interview.

"My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor [Greene], it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Throughout the year, Greene generated headlines for her criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, as well as healthcare and foreign policy.

There had been speculation that Greene's feud with Trump stems from reports that he had privately discouraged her from running for Senate in 2026 amid polling that suggested she'd be defeated by Georgia's Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff, D. Greene denies those claims.

Greene cited her growing disillusionment with Washington politics while announcing her exit, blasting what she called a corrupt "Political Industrial Complex" that she said uses Americans as "pawns in an endless game of division."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Her announcement days after Trump withdrew his endorsement for her, calling Greene "wacky" and "a ranting lunatic."

