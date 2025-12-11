Olivia Nuzzi's new book suffers dismal sales following alleged affair revelations with RFK Jr

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new book from the political journalist who was allegedly intimately involved with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has registered dismal sales.

"American Canto," authored by high-profile reporter Olivia Nuzzi, sold just 1,165 copies in its first week on shelves, according to Circana BookScan. Her book was pummeled by critics.

While "American Canto" isn't considered a memoir, it sheds some light on her inappropriate relationship with Kennedy, who is referred to in the book as "the politician."

Nuzzi was engulfed in scandal when it was revealed last year she had engaged in a digital relationship with Kennedy after she profiled him in 2023 for New York Magazine. She left the magazine after the alleged affair came to light.

She has also been accused by her former fiancé, ex-Politico journalist Ryan Lizza, of having an affair with former Republican South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, which she has denied.

Nuzzi spoke candidly about her alleged tryst with Kennedy during her book tour.

"I had f---ed up," Nuzzi said in an interview with The Bulwark's Tim Miller. "I did something wrong. Those ethics rules exist for a reason. They're very good rules, and I had violated that.

"There were a lot of people telling me, ‘Oh, just keep going. Cover [until] the end of the election and take some other assignment. Be shameless because everyone else involved is shameless, and you should be shameless too.' I think shame is very important.

"It struck me that it's not like you just wake up one day, and you make a mistake, right? That it had to have been many imperceptible errors that contributed to really just a malformed perspective that led to that type of mistake. And I took it really seriously," she continued.

"And I thought it was like this big, important spiritual event in my life that I didn't want to just pretend that it didn't happen. … At first, it's like an intoxicating thought, you know, like, ‘Oh, could I just do that?’ And then immediately, it's just, 'No. Of course, I can't do that and live with myself.'"

Nuzzi said she had maintained a "diluted perspective" during the campaign that her tryst with RFK Jr., who is married to actress Cheryl Hines, was "so irrelevant" because his polling had cratered after she had penned her profile of him.

Last week, Nuzzi exited Vanity Fair, which hired her in September as its West Coast editor, after allegations of her affairs surfaced.

"Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi have mutually agreed, in the best interest of the magazine, to let her contract expire at the end of the year," representatives for Vanity Fair and Nuzzi said in a joint statement to Fox News Digital.

A Kennedy spokesperson previously denied any sort of physical relationship had occurred and said he had only met Nuzzi once. Kennedy serves in the Trump administration as HHS secretary.

