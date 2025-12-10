Erika Kirk pushes back at online conspiracy theories about husband's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, fired back at conspiracy theorists who’ve leveled a series of unfounded accusations about the assassination of her husband.

"Can I have one thing? Can my children have one thing?" Kirk said on Wednesday’s "Outnumbered."

"We will be building the most beautiful memorial for my husband at Turning Point USA. And it will be for the world to see. And it will be spectacular... But can I have one thing?" she continued. "Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I don't have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband's grave while my daughter is sitting there praying? One thing."

"This is my husband. Yes, he was Charlie Kirk to the world. And I know so many people love my husband, and I am grateful for that. But this is my husband, and I want to be able to have one thing left that is sacred to our family, to my in-laws, to my babies, and to my parents. One thing."

Kirk insists the conspiracy theorists have taken "nothing" from her, telling Fox News’ Harris Faulkner she doesn’t have the time to "address the noise."

"My silence does not mean that I am complacent. My silence does not mean that somehow Turning Point USA and all of the hand-picked staff that loved my husband and my husband loved them is somehow in on it. We are busy building," Kirk said.

"And you know what I thought? I thought these people are human. We are all grieving in our own way, and they are trying to find the answer to something that happened that was so evil," she continued. "They are trying so hard, and I get that, we're doing the same. Any time we hear a lead or anytime we hear anything, we send it to the authorities. Please dig into this. No rock will be unturned. I want justice for my husband, for myself, for my family more than anyone else out there."

Kirk had a message to the conspiracy theorists: come after her, but not her Turning Point USA "family."

"Come after me. Call me names. I don't care. Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole. Whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ family. When you go out for the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode going after the people that I love, because somehow they're in on this? No," Kirk said.

"I’ve never seen you like this," Faulkner reacted.

"This is righteous anger because this is not okay. It's not healthy. This is a mind virus. Yes, I believe in our judicial system. I do. We have a hell of a team working on this — excuse my French — but this is not okay."

"So you want to put these people back in the box where they've been creeping from?" Faulkner asked.

"I don't care what box you're in, but just know that your words are very powerful. And we are human," Kirk responded. "My team are not machines. And they're not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. You name it, we have it. And my poor team is exhausted. And every time they bring this back up, what are we supposed to do, relive that trauma all over again?"

"They watched my husband get murdered. I have no idea how I would have reacted if I was there that day. And thank the good Lord that I did not have to see that happen. But my team, they are rocked the core. So why every single day did they have to be dragged through the mud, analyzed, hyper-analyzed," she added.

Kirk went on to slam the "conspiracy collection," vowing she won’t back down from them.

"I'm not going to sit in a corner and cry and be in fetal position," Kirk said. "This is a duty to my husband, and it's an absolute honor. And I will never back down. And so, my message to them is to stop. To stop."