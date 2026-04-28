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Yankees fan learns a brutal lesson about the high ground during bloody brawl with Rangers fans

A debate erupted on social media over whether the punch that sparked the melee was a sucker punch

By Joe Kinsey OutKick
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A New York Yankees fan learned a very valuable lesson about reach advantage on Monday night during a fight in the stands at Globe Life Field: Never give up the high ground to your opponent.

Emotions boiled over in the center field seats during the first of a three-game set in Arlington. On the field, the Yankees raced out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 win. Off the field, the Yankees took a big loss when one of their pinstripe-wearing knuckleheads decided it was a smart decision to run his mouth at a couple of good old boy Rangers fans who held the reach advantage.

Aaron Judge hits double

Aaron Judge (99) of the New York Yankees follows through on a double in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 27, 2026. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

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Watch what happens when a Yankees fan smacks a bottle out of Rangers fan's hands:

A major debate has broken out on Twitter over whether that was a sucker punch that instigated the melee. "Anyone about to fight needs to announce they’re going to punch the other person. Otherwise, it’s a sucker punch," one fan fight analyst wrote.

However, there are those who say if you're going to take a swing at someone, even if you hit a bottle out of their hands, it's game on. "Don’t knock something out of a grown man’s hands and not expect there to be consequences to your actions, especially having the lower ground. Yes, red shirt was the coward, but blue shirt gave dude what he deserved, then held his friend back," another analyst shot back.

A general view of the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

A general view of the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 7, 2024. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

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But, wait, there's more. The fight didn't end with the Yankees fan being sent flying backward. Further video evidence from the fight shows that a woman with the Yankees fan went flying down several rows of stairs after the initial fight.

Aaron Judge on deck

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) prepares for an at-bat in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on April 27, 2026. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

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The video also shows the male Yankees fan being led away by stadium security with a bloodied face after a wild night at the ballpark. To his credit, the bloodied Yankees fan fought back much better than most pugilists who give up the high ground. If he had matched up with Rangers fans on even ground, it might've been a much different story.

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick.

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