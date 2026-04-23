Viral Ottawa Senators fan blamed for team's 0-2 playoff start banished to Taiwan

When it comes to sports superstitions, they don't make them much more militant than teams and players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Everyone on the team has to grow "playoff beards," and if the team ate at a certain restaurant then had a great game, guess where you're eating for the next two months during home games?

Hell, even Sidney Crosby has been wearing the same jockstrap for 20 years because of how superstitious he was (okay, that was TMI, I apologize).

Suffice it to say, teams can get a little paranoid when it comes to luck and bad omens in the playoffs, which is why the Ottawa Senators had to act accordingly after their team fell down 0-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

JOSH ALLEN ANNIHILATES A BEER TO FIRE UP THE SABRES CROWD

For those who are unaware, the Sens are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since their Eastern Conference Finals run in 2017, and one fan decided to create a hype video to commemorate the occasion.

I understand If you need a moment for the cringe to subside.

Apparently, this isn't the first time the internet's least favorite Ottawa fan stepped behind a mic, and the Senators felt as though they had no other option but to get rid of the kid.

TEAM USA STAR BRADY TKACHUK BLOODIED AFTER HIT, RECEIVES GAME MISCONDUCT IN NHL RETURN

And when I say "get rid of," I mean political exile to Taiwan.

This isn't parody or AI. That is a post from the team's official X account.

They actually made this kid leave the country and get as far away from Canada as possible just so they had a better shot of coming back against the Hurricanes.

THE NHL NEEDS TO GIVE US A FLYERS-PENGUINS GAME AT BEAVER STADIUM ASAP

I love this.

What dedication! You can't sit here and tell me you would do anything to win a Cup and then NOT banish your most annoying superfan to the Far East.

If I were the Taiwanese government, I'd tell this kid to kick rocks too.

He's clearly bad luck, what if China starts acting a fool all of a sudden while he's hanging out in Taipei for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The move is being universally celebrated by fans on X, claiming this move may have singlehandedly shifted the series back in Ottawa's favor.

You gotta love playoff hockey!

And if you're feeling bad for the kid, don't.

He seems like a good sport and a real fan. If this works, he will be hailed as a hero for doing whatever it takes to help his team win a Stanley Cup.

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I'd watch a Gator game aboard the OceanGate Titan if it meant they'd win a national championship.

Enjoy Taiwan, kid, and go Sens!