Josh Allen annihilates a beer to fire up the Sabres crowd

We all knew things would get wild in Buffalo with the Sabres making their first postseason appearance since Barack Obama's first term, and they brought in the big guns for Game 2 against the Boston Bruins.

Did anyone order up Josh Allen downing a brewski for the boys?

Because that's what you're getting.

The Sabres and their fans are riding high after coming into the playoffs as the top seed in the Atlantic Division. Then, in Game 1, they pulled off a come-from-behind over the Bruins.

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So, to get the second game started on the right foot, the team recruited the Buffalo Bills' signal caller to come out and fire everyone up by banging on a big, team-branded drum.

But he had one more move up his sleeve: a frosty cold one.

Now that's how you do it.

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Also, how about that "goathead" sweater? I'm honestly stunned they didn't wear those. Especially since we've seen two other teams — Dallas and Pittsburgh — bust out alternates for their first home games this postseason.

Those sweaters have so much mojo, as shown by Allen just demolishing what looked to be a Corona.

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He showed some stellar form, and I think it's safe to say that if he wasn't busy on most Sundays in the fall, he'd be one of the lunatics diving through folding tables or squirting that one guy with ketchup and mustard.

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Allen fits in nicely in Buffalo, which is just going wild right now. Part of me wants to say it's a shame that they've gone playoff-less as long as they have, but I feel like it takes 15 years of regular seasons ending in mid-April to make people behave like this:

You love to see it.

This series they're in with Boston is going to be a tight one, but I'm not going to lie: I wouldn't mind seeing what happens if the Sabres make it to the next round.