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Sophie Cunningham tells Angel Reese to 'move on' after she reposted boyfriend dunking on rumored ex

Pistons fans chanted 'Angel Reese' at Carter Jr during Detroit's Game 7 blowout win over Orlando

By Amber Harding OutKick
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There are NBA playoff rivalries. And then there are… love triangles.

Sophie Cunningham weighed in this week on the increasingly messy saga involving Angel Reese, her current boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. and her rumored ex, Jalen Duren.

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Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky sitting courtside at the Kia Center

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky sits courtside during the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks game at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 22, 2025. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The drama started during the first-round playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, when Reese reposted a video to her Instagram story showing Carter Jr. dunking on Duren.

That move immediately went viral online, with plenty of fans interpreting it as Reese taking a shot at Duren.

And now Cunningham has entered the chat.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham warming up on basketball court

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham warms up during the first half of a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on May 2, 2026. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

During the latest episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham and her co-host, West Wilson, discussed the whole situation after their producer brought up Reese reposting the dunk video.

"Something had to have happened for [Reese] to keep, I don't know, wanting to embarrass him in some way," Cunningham said.

When Wilson suggested maybe "nothing happened," Cunningham fired back: "But then move on! Worry about the current boyfriend."

Fair point, Sophie.

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The whole thing somehow escalated even further in Game 7, when Pistons fans started chanting "Angel Reese" at Carter Jr. during Detroit’s blowout win over Orlando.

Brutal — especially considering Duren and the Pistons advanced to the second round while Carter Jr. headed home for the offseason.

Jalen Duren shooting a jumper over Wendell Carter Jr. during a basketball game in Orlando

Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons shoots a jumper over Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game four in the Eastern Conference playoffs at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., on April 27, 2026. The Magic won 94-88 to take a 3-1 series lead. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

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For her part, Reese hasn’t publicly responded to either the chants or Cunningham’s comments.

Still, the WNBA off-the-court discourse remains undefeated.

Amber Harding is a writer for OutKick.

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