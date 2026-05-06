Sophie Cunningham tells Angel Reese to 'move on' after she reposted boyfriend dunking on rumored ex

There are NBA playoff rivalries. And then there are… love triangles.

Sophie Cunningham weighed in this week on the increasingly messy saga involving Angel Reese, her current boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr. and her rumored ex, Jalen Duren.

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The drama started during the first-round playoff series between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, when Reese reposted a video to her Instagram story showing Carter Jr. dunking on Duren.

That move immediately went viral online, with plenty of fans interpreting it as Reese taking a shot at Duren.

And now Cunningham has entered the chat.

During the latest episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham and her co-host, West Wilson, discussed the whole situation after their producer brought up Reese reposting the dunk video.

"Something had to have happened for [Reese] to keep, I don't know, wanting to embarrass him in some way," Cunningham said.

When Wilson suggested maybe "nothing happened," Cunningham fired back: "But then move on! Worry about the current boyfriend."

Fair point, Sophie.

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The whole thing somehow escalated even further in Game 7, when Pistons fans started chanting "Angel Reese" at Carter Jr. during Detroit’s blowout win over Orlando.

Brutal — especially considering Duren and the Pistons advanced to the second round while Carter Jr. headed home for the offseason.

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For her part, Reese hasn’t publicly responded to either the chants or Cunningham’s comments.

Still, the WNBA off-the-court discourse remains undefeated.