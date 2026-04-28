Are we sure Mike Vrabel will survive Russini scandal and coach Patriots this season?

Are we sure Mike Vrabel is safe as head coach of the New England Patriots?

After the New York Post published photos of Vrabel hugging and holding hands with reporter Dianna Russini earlier this month, the assumption was that his job was not in danger. The reasoning was simple. He is paid to win football games.

Conversely, the photos raised questions about Russini’s ethical standards as a reporter. She resigned from The Athletic a week after they surfaced.

But as the story continues to spiral, there is less certainty around Vrabel’s status.

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Matt Cannata, CEO of Pro Football & Sports Network, predicted Tuesday that the scandal could lead to Vrabel’s resignation.

"As someone who used to work in public relations and often dealt with crisis communications, I see this whole Russini-Vrabel affair resulting in Vrabel resigning," Cannata posted on X. "It is going to be hit after hit after hit, and then there will be one bombshell that makes it all spill over the top."

Bombshell or not, the situation is not fading. Every few days, new photos of Vrabel and Russini surface, some dating back years.

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It has become a distraction.

In some circles, the scandal overshadowed the NFL Draft last week. Vrabel said he skipped the third day for "counseling" and to support his family.

Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, one of the most connected insiders around the Patriots, said the situation has taken a toll.

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"I can just tell you factually, he has not been the same the last two weeks in that building," Breer said on Boston radio. "The sense I’ve gotten talking to people is the bravado and everything else, I think this has taken a chunk out of that."

Two Patriots players were asked about Vrabel last week. Neither Hunter Henry nor Robert Spillane offered much comment.

There are even stories about an alleged Spotify playlist Russini sent Vrabel in 2022 to cheer him up, while coaching the Tennessee Titans.

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Last year, Vrabel led the Patriots to the Super Bowl in his first season. Despite a roster lacking top-end talent, he established a culture of accountability and was widely viewed as a leader of men.

That image is now under strain.

Vrabel initially dismissed suggestions that his relationship with Russini was anything more than professional, calling them "laughable." His tone has since shifted as more photos have emerged, suggesting an initial lack of honesty.

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How his players respond this season is an open question. There are legitimate concerns about whether he can command the same respect in the locker room.

It is also fair to ask how much focus he can devote to football. His name is in the news almost daily. On a personal level, he is a husband and father facing rumors of an affair with a reporter.

No one in professional sports has handled distractions better than Tom Brady. Yet even he showed signs of strain during his final season in the NFL while going through a divorce. For the first time in more than two decades, Brady could not fully block out the noise.

Vrabel will face a similar challenge as OTAs, rookie minicamps and the training camp approach.

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At the outset, it was easy to argue the Patriots were better off with Vrabel coaching through the controversy. As the distractions and headlines mount, we can no longer argue that with such certainty.

The Patriots are unlikely to fire Vrabel at this stage. However, a resignation or even a leave of absence now looks like a logical outcome.