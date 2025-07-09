Giants catcher Patrick Bailey makes tremendous MLB history with walk-off inside-the-park home run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey etched himself into the vast history of Major League Baseball on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Giants had two runners on base and down 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning with Phillies reliever Jordan Romano on the bump. Bailey sent the first pitch he saw deep into right-center field at Oracle Park. It hit the top of the brick wall and careened past two Phillies outfielders as the ball dribbled toward left field.

Bailey turned on the jets, and third-base coach Matt Williams sent him home. He scored.

San Francisco won the game 4-3.

Bailey became the first catcher since 1926 to hit an inside-the-park walk-off home run. The last being Bennie Tate for the Washington Nationals. Baseball data analyst Sarah Langs also mentioned that Pat Moran did it in 1907 for the Chicago Cubs.

"Off the ball I just knew I got it well," Bailey said. "I saw it was towards Triples Alley, and I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta go. I at least gotta get to third.’ Once I saw the bounce, I was like, ‘All right, just don’t fall over.’"

Bailey jokingly said he wished the ball would have gone over the fence and couldn’t recall whether he had an inside-the-park homer at any level of baseball.

"He has gotten some big hits this year," Giants manager Bob Melvin said. "In big situations, he’s come through. Not as much as he would like. Hopefully that’s something that catapults him. Haven’t seen him drive a ball like that in a while."

Bailey was also the first player of any position in nearly nine years to hit an inside-the-park home run. Cleveland Guardians player Tyler Naquin did it in August 2016.

On top of all the history that was made, there was one more interesting bit that was chronicled as well.

A’s outfielder Lawrence Butler started Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves with an inside-the-park home run.

It was the first time in MLB history that a leadoff and walk-off inside-the-park home run occurred on the same day, according to OPTA Stats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.