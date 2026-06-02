College softball star eats ladybugs for good luck, and it actually seems to be working

Athletes being superstitious is far from a new thing. I'm sure there were athletes during the ancient Olympics who were making sure they put their left sandal on first or had to eat the same number of olives before every event.

But Texas Longhorns softball star Hannah Wells has a superstition I have never heard of.

I'm familiar with the idea of ladybugs being lucky. I'm not familiar with the idea of them needing to be consumed to get that luck.

ESPNW shared a promo for a Longhorns softball game as the team worked its way to a run at a national championship, and the clip focused on freshman pitcher Hannah Wells and her habit of downing any ladybug she finds for good luck, something that dates back to her childhood.

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Which is good. If it was a new thing, that would be weird.

Alright. Go ahead and eat whatever insects you want if you're going to immediately hit a dinger afterward.

I've never heard of this, and what if there's actually some serious mojo that comes with eating a ladybug? Imagine seeing a ladybug, checking over your shoulder to see if anyone is watching, eating it, then going and buying a scratcher.

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The best that can happen is it works, and the worst that can happen is you're out a couple of bucks and get a little extra protein.

And hey, don't sleep on eating bugs. I ordered a shot of mezcal at a Mexican joint once, and it came out with a cricket (I think it was intentional). I ate it, and it wasn't half bad. It was no ladybug, but I still kind of felt like if I had to take an at-bat in a company or church league softball game, I'd be kind of dangerous.

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The Longhorns defeated Tennessee on Monday to move on to the Women's College World Series, where they will take on Texas Tech.

The series gets underway on Sunday, and Texas Tech better start praying there aren't any ladybugs in the dugout.