NHL reveals that a new All-Star format is on the way, and it sounds like it could be a winner

I feel like all sports fans cringe when they hear the word "All-Star Game."

It's often hard to get players to care, and when that happens, good luck getting the fans to care.

But, according to a new report, the NHL is considering a new format that could be very, very interesting.

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The NHL didn't hold an All-Star Game this season because of the Olympics, and didn't hold one last year either because of the Four Nations Face-Off, which proved to be a massive success.

Now, just hours before the puck drops for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, the NHL and NHLPA announced that the 2027 NHL All-Star Weekend scheduled to take place at Long Island's UBS Arena will have a very different format.

For starters, the skills competition will only be open to players under 25 years old.

This. Is. Brilliant.

The skills competition used to be my favorite part of the weekend, but it has gotten a little stale the last couple of years. Now, the NHL gets a chance to showcase some young stars — and there are many these days — and get more of them involved in the weekend's festivities.

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But the real smart move comes in the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament. The event has been around for years, but switching from division-based teams to country-based teams is a welcome change. The US, Canada, Sweden and Finland — the same four nations from the Four Nations tournament — will field teams, while a fifth team will be composed of players from the rest of the world.

It is also being reported that this fifth team will include Russian players.

It's early, but I'd be putting my money on that team. You've got the best of the Russians, Czechs, Slovaks, Swiss, Norwegians, Danes and more on one team.

Look out.

This tournament will use a round-robin format, with the top two teams from that playing a 10-minute final for a $2 million prize.

If the NHL has been good at anything over the last few years, it has been recognizing that international hockey is very popular.

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The Four Nations was a massive success. The Olympics were even bigger, so sticking with an international format — and using it as a bridge to the 2028 World Cup of Hockey — is about the smartest move the NHL could make short of staging another Four Nations tournament.

The All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 5 and 6, with the Skills Competition on Feb. 5 and the tournament on Feb. 6.