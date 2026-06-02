Texas A&M trying to repeat history with torrid high school recruiting pace during 2027 cycle

As the calendar flips from May to June and official visit season is in full swing, it's fun to take a look at the recruiting landscape in college football and see which teams are making moves during the 2027 cycle.

I have been quoted as saying that the number next to a team's name early on in the cycle doesn't carry as much weight as some of the other metrics, but one team who is crushing it in both recruiting rankings and advanced metrics is none other than the Texas A&M Aggies.

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The Aggies currently hold the No. 1 spot on both 247Sports' and On3's composite recruiting rankings, relinquishing that top spot to Oklahoma for no more than an hour before claiming it back with the commitment of another top-100 player, this time edge rusher Frederick Ards III.

The four-star out of Orlando, Florida, is A&M's ninth top-100 commit in the current cycle, a number that most classes even in the top ten fail to reach by the time signing day rolls around.

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To put that number of nine top-100 prospects into perspective, last year's tenth-ranked class, coincidentally, belonged to Texas A&M and only had four such prospects with eight more commits overall.

The Aggies have five composite five-stars in their current class and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Even if head coach Mike Elko and his staff stopped recruiting cold turkey today and didn't pick up their phones until after signing day, this class would already be in some rarefied air.

With an average player rating of 95.00 to go along with a class score of 293.85 on 247Sports, the Aggies would have had the sixth-best recruiting class during the 2026 cycle with only 17 commits in the fold.

A&M could round the rest of their class out with three-stars and still be virtually guaranteed to finish in the top five of the '27 cycle.

Those aforementioned five five-stars would have been the most of any program in the '26 cycle, and you have to go all the way back to 2023 to find a class with more five-stars (Alabama had an absurd nine five-stars that year).

If you've been following recruiting for more than a minute, this might look familiar to you.

During the first full cycle after NIL was introduced, the Aggies had a very similar run when they signed the No. 1 overall class of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

That class was, at the time, the highest rated in the history of 247Sports and boasted a ludicrous eight five-star signees.

The class was so loaded that many accused A&M and then-head coach Jimbo Fisher of just buying the class outright, leading to the now infamous "sliced bread" rant from Fisher (those were simpler times).

Are the Aggies trying to repeat history by signing another historic class for Elko to play around with?

We saw what he could do with the current talent — which is nothing to sneeze at — taking the Aggies to the College Football Playoff in just his second year in College Station.

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What kind of damage could he do with this influx of star power on his roster?

Many of you might be referencing that 2022 class as a cautionary tale of what recruiting too many five-stars can lead to if you have too many mouths to feed.

That historic '22 class famously didn't stick around College Station for very long, as headliners like Walter Nolen and Evan Stewart left for greener pastures, while Fisher was fired just one year after welcoming all those prospects to campus.

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It will be interesting to see if this class sticks together, and if they end up accomplishing anything of significance while playing for Texas A&M.

Regardless, the Texas A&M Aggies are absolutely crushing it in recruiting right now, and the rest of the country is going to have to start paying attention, because Elko and the boys aren't going anywhere anytime soon.