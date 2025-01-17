Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams star rookie Jared Verse gets blunt about Philadelphia fanbase ahead of playoff game: 'I hate Eagles fans'

Verse attended three years of high school in Pennsylvania

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Rams rookie Jared Verse is making his feelings about Philadelphia Eagles’ fans abundantly clear.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times ahead of Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup, Verse spoke bluntly about his feelings towards the Philadelphia fan base.

"I hate Eagles fans," Verse, who attended three years of high school in Pennsylvania, told the outlet. 

Jared Verse warms up

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.  (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

"They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans," he continued. 

Even seeing the Eagles team colors will draw a reaction out of the Rams star rookie. 

"When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like, I actually get genuinely hot."

The Rams are hoping Verse will channel his anger towards the Eagles fans when he is on the field, as the team is traveling to Philadelphia to try and upset the Eagles.

The two teams faced off in Week 12 in Los Angeles, where the Eagles, and running back Saquon Barkley, dominated.

Jared Verse in action

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) gets pushed out-of-bounds by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (right) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.  (Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images)

The Eagles won that matchup 37-20, and Barkley ran wild, amassing 302 scrimmage yards, including 255 rushing yards with two touchdowns.

Verse said even though the game was in Los Angeles, he heard heckling Eagles fans, despite wearing headphones. 

"I didn’t even do nothing to ‘em. It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans," Verse said. 

Eagles’ fans might reciprocate their hate for Verse if he plays as well as he did in the Rams 27-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Jared Verse recovers fumble

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Verse recovered a fumble from Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and took it to the house for a 57-yard touchdown. 

Verse’s play in the regular season has him on the shorttlist to potentially win defensive rookie of the year, as Verse had 4.5 sacks with 66 total tackles and was named to the Pro Bowl. 

The Rams are playing the Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, where the rookie is sure to hear the noise from Eagles fans. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

