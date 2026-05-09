Junior hockey team fined after scout compliments female reporter's appearance

A Canadian junior hockey team's pockets are thousands of dollars lighter after one of the team's scouts got into trouble during an interview at the league’s draft.

The problem? Telling a reporter she was good-looking.

...Okay, let's go through this one.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The Vancouver Giants play in the Western Hockey League, one of the three leagues — along with the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League — that make up the Canadian Hockey League, the top tier of junior hockey in North America.

The WHL held its annual draft this week, and that's why 85-year-old scout Terry Bonner hopped on the league's draft stream to discuss their latest pick.

However, he wanted to talk about the woman working the desk.

"Well, thank you very much," Bonner said. "You're a good-looking girl."

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All right, I understand that it's 2026 and this is no bueno, even though that's about as benign as a comment like that gets. The anchor was there to do a job and was being as professional as can be, and that wasn't necessarily reciprocated.

But...

We need to give old guys a longer leash on stuff like this. I mean, that was kind of borderline to begin with, and then when you realize it came from an 85-year-old, we should just move on.

I'm not saying he was in the right, I'm saying let's not waste energy getting mad at an old guy for doing an old guy thing.

I think a quick, "Hey, Terry, pal, you can't tell women they're good-looking anymore... yeah, bud, I know it's a compliment, but that's how it is now," would've sufficed.

Nope.

Cue the fine and the groveling league apology.

"Accountability is a cornerstone value of our League – that includes both players and staff. In this instance, regardless of intent, the remarks are not reflective of the organization’s standards of respect and inclusion," WHL Commissioner Dan Near said in a statement after announcing the Giants had been fined $5,000 for conduct detrimental to the league.

Whoa. That's a little heavy-handed, no?

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Well, lessons learned, I suppose.

Make sure your elderly scout knows modern social norms before appearing on a livestream... also explain to him what a livestream is.