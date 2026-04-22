Pro wrestling star hits jackpot before Las Vegas flight home

Everyone has done it before.

You either win a few extra dollars at the casino, or you’re trying to make up for your losses, and you walk into the terminal at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, waiting for your plane, and you see the lights of the last few dozen slot machines waiting to be used.

MLW STAR MATT RIDDLE ON RECENT PRO WRESTLING DEPARTURES: 'WHEN ONE DOOR SHUTS, ANOTHER OPENS'

This reporter tried his hand recently to add to his take after a Las Vegas trip, but failed miserably. (Still, took home some money).

Japanese pro wrestling star Saree had better luck.

Saree posted on her X account on Monday that she won $6,347 on the Buffalo Triple Power game before she went back home after a full week of wrestling during WrestleMania week.

"Beginner’s luck," she wrote. "I was so surprised!!!"

TOKYO JOSHI PROVIDES FRESH LOOK AT WOMEN’S WRESTLING AS CHAMPIONS STAY ON TOP

Saree appeared to be wagering $2.40 a spin before hitting the big bonus. There didn’t appear to be a better way to cap off the week.

The 30-year-old Tokyo native is a former IWGP women’s champion who performs in Sukeban and runs the freelance show, Sareee-ISM. She also appeared in WWE NXT under the ring name Sarray before leaving the company, reportedly due to issues with her creative direction.

Nevertheless, Sarray is one of the best Japanese wrestlers on the circuit to date.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

There’s no better feeling than giving the slot machine a whirl and leaving Las Vegas with a little more cash in your pocket than you had going in. At least she appeared to make her flight back home.