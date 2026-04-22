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Pro wrestling star hits jackpot before Las Vegas flight home

The 30-year-old Tokyo native hit the Buffalo Triple Power bonus while waiting for her flight home

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
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Scarlett Bordeaux talks getting her start in pro wrestling Video

Scarlett Bordeaux talks getting her start in pro wrestling

Major League Wrestling's Scarlett Bordeaux talks to Fox News Digital about getting her start in the sport.

Everyone has done it before.

You either win a few extra dollars at the casino, or you’re trying to make up for your losses, and you walk into the terminal at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, waiting for your plane, and you see the lights of the last few dozen slot machines waiting to be used.

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Sareee entering the wrestling ring at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo

Sareee enters the ring during the women's pro-wrestling event "Saree-ISM" at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo on Sept. 2, 2024. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

This reporter tried his hand recently to add to his take after a Las Vegas trip, but failed miserably. (Still, took home some money).

Japanese pro wrestling star Saree had better luck.

Saree posted on her X account on Monday that she won $6,347 on the Buffalo Triple Power game before she went back home after a full week of wrestling during WrestleMania week.

"Beginner’s luck," she wrote. "I was so surprised!!!"

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Saree appeared to be wagering $2.40 a spin before hitting the big bonus. There didn’t appear to be a better way to cap off the week.

Sareee speaking during a women's pro-wrestling event at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo

Sareee speaks during the women's pro-wrestling event "Saree-ISM" at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo on Sept. 2, 2024. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Tokyo native is a former IWGP women’s champion who performs in Sukeban and runs the freelance show, Sareee-ISM. She also appeared in WWE NXT under the ring name Sarray before leaving the company, reportedly due to issues with her creative direction.

Nevertheless, Sarray is one of the best Japanese wrestlers on the circuit to date.

Sareee posing with wrestling belts at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo

Sareee poses with wrestling belts during the women's pro-wrestling event "Saree-ISM" at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo on Sept. 2, 2024. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

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There’s no better feeling than giving the slot machine a whirl and leaving Las Vegas with a little more cash in your pocket than you had going in. At least she appeared to make her flight back home.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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