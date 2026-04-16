Tokyo Joshi provides fresh look at women’s wrestling as champions stay on top

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Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling put on a showcase of women’s pro wrestling in Las Vegas at the Pearl Theater on Thursday afternoon at the Pearl Theater inside Palms Casino Resort as part of Slam Fest.

And don’t be fooled – though the women of Joshi entered the ring with sparkly and elaborate outfits, the wrestlers hit just as hard as anyone else.

J-Rod learned that the hard way as she challenged Yuki Arai for the Princess of Princess Championship.

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J-Rod hoped to become the first American to win the title. Arai, known as "The Genius Girl," initially felt the pain that J-Rod can bring to the ring.

J-Rod kept pushing Arai down to that, seemingly suggesting that because she was bigger and stronger that she was easily going to win the match. Arai used her quickness and agility to move around J-Rod. Arai had J-Rod in a sharpshooter, but "The Ultimate Athlete" would break out.

Arai even received a spear from J-Rod, and tried to pin her. But after a near fall, J-Rod’s frustration was building.

"What more do I have to do?" she yelled out to the crowd. "There’s no way you can remain champion."

Arai went on the offensive from there. She avoided another spear from J-Rod and hit her with a full-nelson slam. She pinned J-Rod for the win to retain the Princess of Princess Championship.

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"Thank you for today," Yuki says. "I’m so happy to beat you. J, I love you. OK?"

J-Rod grabbed the mic from Arai and vowed she would be back.

"I underestimated you, Yuki. Tonight, you earned my respect, I love you too," J-Rod said.

There were no championship changes on the card.

The Las Vegas crowd got to see familiar faces in The IInspiration in action. Cassie Lee and Billie McKay defended the Princess Tag Championship against former champions Shoko Nakajima and Hyper Misao.

Though The IInspiration was up to their usual antics, they used their teamwork to keep Misao at bay while they worked on Nakajima. Lee hit Nakajima with a codebreaker and pinned her for the win.

Miyu Yamashita was in action in a special three-way match against Mizuki and Miu Watanabe. While Yamashita showed off the brute strength that has made her one of the most dangerous Japanese pro wrestlers in the industry, Mizuki and Watanabe’s high-flying style came out early in the match.

Watanabe nailed Yamashita with a Meteora from the ramp early in the match. But Watanabe and Mizuki were no match for Yamashita in the end.

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Yamashita would pin Watanabe to pick up the victory.

Other results included Suzume retaining the International Princess Championship over Sakura Hattoari, Yuki Kamifuku and Wakana Uehara, known as Ober Eats, defeated Toga and Uta Takimi and Raku, Pom Harajuku and Yuki Aing defeated Alexis Lee, Shino Suzuki and Himawari.