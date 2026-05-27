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Why the over 8.5 is the play as struggling Cubs and Pirates starters face off in Pittsburgh today

The team went from 29-16 to losing more games in May than they did all of March and April combined

By David Troy OutKick
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Tuesday was just a 1-1 day, nothing special, but also not a complete disaster. One of the things I love most about baseball is that we get to bet on it daily. Not only do we bet on it daily, but we also have a chance to read individual series.

Unlike every other sport, where it is typically just one game outside of the playoffs, the mini-series gives us a chance to get a read on team performances.

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs stands on deck in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on May 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images) (Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

It doesn't take much of a glance to see that the Chicago Cubs are in a terrible spot right now. They have lost their past 10 games. A little more than a week ago, the team was 29-16. It is worse than that, though. They have lost 14 of their past 16 games.

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So far in May, the team has gone 10-14. That means they've lost more games this month than they did all of March and April combined. It isn't just one problem — their pitching is an issue due to health (mostly), but their hitting has disappeared as well.

Over their 14 losses, the team has scored over three runs just twice. The Cubs have 28 runs over those 14 losses. Since May 9, when this losing streak started, they have scored over three runs just three times and are averaging just around two runs per game.

Today, they turn to a veteran Jameson Taillon, who is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. He has struggled on the road this year, giving up 10 home runs in 28.1 innings. He faced the Pirates once this year, and they rocked him to the tune of six earned runs on six hits (three homers) over six innings.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the same record as the Cubs at the moment, but they aren't exactly without fault this season. They haven't had a 10-game losing streak, but they've seen some troublesome stretches. The revamped Pirates from last year are hitting better, and their pitching seems to be doing their part, so things are at least looking up. It is very possible this is a year they can grab a Wild Card or even the division. The division is probably tough because everyone in it is still above .500.

Jameson Taillon pitching for the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium.

Jameson Taillon of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on July 7, 2023. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

If the Cubs have a chance today, it is because Bubba Chandler is on the mound for the Pirates. He is 1-6 for the season with a 4.79 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP. He has been worse at home than on the road and the Pirates. In addition, the Pirates have given him virtually no run support this season. In his starts, the Pirates are 2-8 for the year. He only has two starts where he has allowed over three earned runs in the game. He faced the Cubs once this season, and he allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings.

Backing the Cubs right now seems foolish. They have to win eventually, right? Today gives them as good of a chance as any, in my opinion. The wind won't be much of a factor, and the weather should be nice today. However, it is worth mentioning that the wind is blowing out at about five miles per hour. I'm going to back the over 8.5 today because I think both starters should allow a few runs. The Cubs haven't been scoring lately, but the Pirates could hit nine runs against Taillon if they can connect on more homers.

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Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin breaking his bat during a baseball game.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Konnor Griffin breaks his bat on a throw from San Diego Padres pitcher Germán Márquez and grounds out to end the bottom of the second inning in Pittsburgh on April 6, 2026. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024 

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