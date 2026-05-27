Dan Le Batard demands the media make Jaxson Dart 'uncomfortable' for introducing Trump

The cast of "The Dan Le Batard Show" is still throwing a fit over New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introducing President Donald Trump last week during a speech in New York City.

On Wednesday, Le Batard criticized the New York media for not doing more to make Dart feel "uncomfortable."

"If you want to be the quarterback who introduces Donald Trump during this time, then please, expound your thoughts," Le Batard began. "I want him put in a position [by the New York media] to sound educated or uneducated with the decision. He deserves to be made uncomfortable if he's going to support this particular presidency during a deeply uncomfortable time."

Le Batard then said he wants the media to question Dart about Trump’s supposed "attack on freedom," whatever that means.

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For context, Dart did not make a political statement or endorse a specific policy. He simply welcomed the sitting president on stage. That is what had Le Batard fuming.

It’s also important to understand who Dan Le Batard is.

DAN LE BATARD, WHO PREVIOUSLY AVOIDED DOUG EMHOFF ABUSE ALLEGATION, DECLARES JOURNALISM 'DEAD'

He had no issue with NBA players shaking hands and hugging former President Barack Obama at the All-Star Game in February. He defended Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem, along with NBA players who did the same in 2020.

Le Batard was also among the only commentators to defend Deadspin in 2023 after the outlet falsely accused a nine-year-old boy of wearing blackface at a Kansas City Chiefs game, an accusation that ultimately led to a lawsuit against the publication.

He claims to have zero tolerance for violence against women, yet he hired Howard Bryant after Bryant was arrested on charges of allegedly beating and choking his wife in front of witnesses.

Le Batard also landed the first interview with Doug Emhoff after reports surfaced accusing him of abusing an ex-girlfriend. Yet he never asked Kamala Harris’ husband about the allegations. Instead, Le Batard opened the interview by asking Emhoff what "love" means to him.

Got all that?

If Jaxson Dart were a liberal woman-beater, Le Batard probably wouldn’t say a negative word about him.

Yet because Dart is a white football player who apparently doesn’t view Trump as a Nazi, Le Batard wants the media to make him "uncomfortable."

We’d love to ask Le Batard about the hypocrisy ourselves.

OutKick agreed to interview him two years ago, ahead of the Super Bowl. Then his assistant contacted us and said he couldn’t make it because of "scheduling issues." They have since refused to reschedule, despite our willingness.

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Given that Le Batard and his crew have had plenty to say about us over the years, we’re once again inviting him to come on OutKick to discuss his comments about Dart, his decision to hire Bryant, his softball interview with Emhoff, his defense of Deadspin and anything else he wants to address.

We hope he accepts.