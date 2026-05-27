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PGA Tour event at Trump Doral gets huge boost with new spot on restructured 2027 schedule

The Cadillac Championship moves to early March as the lead-in event to The Players at TPC Sawgrass in 2027

By Mark Harris OutKick
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Man ARRESTED at Trump Doral National Golf Club Video

Man ARRESTED at Trump Doral National Golf Club

Police apprehended a man for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after becoming 'disruptive' and making physical contact with a Secret Service agent at President Donald Trump's Doral National Golf Club.

The first half of the 2027 PGA Tour schedule has been announced, and as the Florida Swing is being revamped, the Tour's stop at Trump National Doral appears to be the biggest winner of the new-look schedule.

The PGA Tour returned to the Blue Monster at Trump National in 2026 with the Cadillac Championship, a new event on the calendar, and the first Tour event held at the Trump-owned property since 2016.

trump doral entrance sign at the blue monster

A general view of Cadillac signage is seen on the course during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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This year's Cadillac Championship was held at the end of April and was the first of two consecutive signature events leading into the PGA Championship. With it falling two weeks before the year's second major championship, many high-profile players, including Rory McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg, skipped the event.

Passing on the Cadillac Championship to avoid playing three straight weeks and instead teeing it up at the Truist Championship the following week in the lead-in to the PGA Championship is a strategy no one can criticize.

Cameron Young and Eric Trump

Cameron Young and Eric Trump stand together with the trophy, on the 18th green, after the final round of Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course on May 3, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

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While the 2026 Cadillac Championship fell victim to an overcrowded part of the calendar, its spot in 2027 should result in far more interest from players and fans both on-site and watching from home.

As first reported by Sports Business Journal, next year's Cadillac Championship will take place the first week of March and will be the lead-in event for The Players at TPC Sawgrass.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, another signature event, had been held the week before The Players in recent years, but will now be held the week after The Players beginning in 2027.

trump doral clock

A general view of the clock near the driving range during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 03, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

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While the Cadillac Championship is the biggest winner on the 2027 slate, the Arnold Palmer will likely be the biggest loser.

Many players who tee it up at Doral and TPC Sawgrass will likely opt to pass on playing in the Arnold Palmer after back-to-back challenging and demanding weeks, especially with the Masters fast approaching at that point on the calendar.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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