Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe apologizes after controversial strikeout celebration sparks backlash

Pat Murphy said he didn't know what got over the reliever, who later apologized to teammates for the antics

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
close
Dan Dakich DESTROYS Giants' Abdul Carter For His Pathetic Comments Aimed At Jaxson Dart | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Video

Dan Dakich DESTROYS Giants' Abdul Carter For His Pathetic Comments Aimed At Jaxson Dart | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich

On this episode of Don't @ Me, Dan Dakich goes off and completely destroys New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter over his pathetic comments aimed at quarterback Jaxson Dart.

In modern baseball, every celebration gets praised, and anyone criticizing it gets treated like a buzzkill.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe tested those boundaries on Tuesday.

With the Brewers coasting to a 6-0 lead in the eighth inning, the 25-year-old struck out Alec Burleson and immediately launched into a series of WWE-style, D-Generation X crotch chops.

Abner Uribe’s controversial celebration divided baseball fans, sparked retaliation fears, and drew criticism from his own manager.

Abner Uribe’s controversial celebration divided baseball fans, sparked retaliation fears, and drew criticism from his own manager. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Brewers manager Pat Murphy was flat-out appalled.

"I don’t know what got over him," Murphy said postgame. "I mean, he’s an emotional guy, but that kind of thing, that’s just not how we do things. I was embarrassed by it... It’s a 6-0 game. What are we doing there?"

MICHIGAN BASEBALL PLAYER HITS DRUG-INSPIRED CELEBRATION AFTER HIT, APOLOGIZES FOR 'IMMATURE DECISION'

Uribe later apologized to his teammates for the celebration. But the reliever also pushed back at Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

"First and foremost, everyone here knows me and knows who I am, and knows I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there," Uribe said.

"I owe an apology to the Brewers, I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that’s unacceptable to go out there and react in a way like that."

The Brewers reliever is no stranger to controversy. In May 2024, Jose Siri tried swinging at Uribe during a dugout-clearing quarrel.

"I don’t think it’s professional for their manager to be making signs toward our dugout saying that he’s going to be hitting guys," Uribe continued.

Abner Uribe’s controversial celebration ignited baseball’s unwritten rules debate and left Brewers fans sharply divided after Tuesday’s win

Abner Uribe’s controversial celebration ignited baseball’s unwritten rules debate and left Brewers fans sharply divided after Tuesday’s win. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

"There’s an event that occurred during practice today, too, and I don’t think that’s right. I have my teammates’ back, always."

BREWERS MANAGER RIPS FANS FOR BOOING ALL-STAR CLOSER AFTER BLOWN SAVE: 'THESE AREN’T MACHINES OUT THERE'

Fans quickly fractured over Uribe’s antics. Anyone who agreed with Murphy was promptly dismissed as a "wet blanket" by social media.

"Even us Brewers fans are embarrassed by this," BrewersWin posted on X.

Some leaned into the mayhem. "If they feel the need to bean us tomorrow, so be it," one fan added on X. "It means it worked."

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy reacting during a baseball game at Fenway Park

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy reacts during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 6, 2026. (Paul Rutherford/Imagn Images)

"Someone is wearing one in the earhole for that," another user reacted.

But at the root of the discourse is an age-old baseball question: Is Uribe actually good enough to back up this level of disrespect?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So far, the numbers say no. Entering Tuesday, Uribe owned a shaky 4.42 ERA over 18.1 innings this season, a wild contrast to his exceptional 2.60 career average.

The Brewers ultimately secured the 6-0 victory, locking down the win against their divisional rivals.

For one night, Uribe's performance was clean enough.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

Close modal

Continue