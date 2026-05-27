The View’s Joy Behar RAGES at New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart for introducing President Trump

Leave it to empathetic and compassionate (kidding!) LIB Joy Behar to seemingly hope New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart gets hurt because he supports President Trump.

In what can only be described as one of the lowest moments in show history for these gasbags, of which there are many to choose from, disgusting Behar, 83, suggested Dart may want to add some "extra padding" for the upcoming season. Why? Joy didn't come out and say it, but she seemed to imply that Dart would get beat up by NFL players who don't like Trump-supporting quarterbacks.

"For somebody to back a guy like Trump whose history, and discrimination, and racism goes back to housing discrimination in the '70s and DEI attacks and posting pictures of the Obamas as apes," Behar railed during Tuesday's show.

Tell me how you feel. Will NFL guys target Dart over his political activism? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

EMMANUEL ACHO SAYS IT WAS 'PRETTY STUPID' FOR JAXSON DART TO INTRODUCE PRESIDENT TRUMP

What was Dart's crime to get the attention of these rambling blowhards? Dart got on stage at a Trump rally and welcomed the president of the United States to the stage. The QB shook Trump's hand and then exited the stage. For the faux outrage mob, it was akin to a war crime.

"When [Dart’s] on a team that’s 55% to 60% of the NFL… of black guys. That is just the definition of stupidity and racism," Joy continued. Then, given about 30 seconds to really stew, she boiled up an all-timer.

"Maybe he needs a little extra padding," she added.

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Here's the bad news for Joy and her fellow gasbags: The NFL is filled with guys who voted for Trump. FILLED. She might not like the data, but here it is. This research on NFL players and their political leanings was conducted by VoteHub and has been widely accepted by both political parties.

What we see here is a very large number of NFL guys registering, or calling themselves, as Independents. Why would those numbers be so large? In a league that has been dominated by "End Racism" in end zones and "Black Lives Matter" propaganda all over NFL social media, the environment was skewed in favor of being a Democrat for years.

Being a Democrat in the NFL didn't take courage. Why hide it? As for the Republicans in the league, it made business sense to hide your feelings, which, in this case, would be your political beliefs. You can do the math in your own head. Look at these Independent percentages and add them to the red column.

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According to Pew Research, "Black men and women alike were more likely to vote for Trump in 2024 than in 2020. One-in-ten Black women and 21% of Black men voted for Trump in the most recent election."

The data just isn't in Joy's favor on this one. The chances of NFL players targeting Dart because he supports Trump just aren't as high as this blowhard believes.