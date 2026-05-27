OutKick-Sports

Eastern Michigan's run to women's golf Final Four is one of the great sports stories of the year

The Eagles had never qualified for NCAA regionals before this season, making their semifinal run historic

By Mark Harris OutKick
close
You Can't Be Mad At Phil Mickelson And Then Say the PGA Tour Was Screwing The Players | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

You Can't Be Mad At Phil Mickelson And Then Say the PGA Tour Was Screwing The Players | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

Following the collapse of LIV Golf Dan reacts to Stephen A Smith saying the PGA created a lot of their own issues. Dan says we can't be mad at Phil Mickelson for identifying those issues on his own and deciding to jump to LIV.

Stanford, Arkansas, USC, and Eastern Michigan. Those are the four women's golf programs that punched their ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA Women's golf tournament this week, and you don't exactly have to be a huge follower of women's college golf to recognize that one of those four teams and universities is not like the others.

For Eastern Michigan, the Mid-American Conference school that calls Ypsilanti, Mich., its home, earning a spot in the national semifinals is one of the most improbable sports stories we've seen in recent memory.

The Eagles' run is also one of the most clear-cut representations of the current state of collegiate athletes as well.

Entering the season, Eastern Michigan had never even qualified for the NCAA regionals, never even thinking of reaching the 30-team national championship tournament. The program had not been ranked inside the Top 200 in the country, making it one of the most consistently mediocre women's golf teams in the nation.

Josh Brewer of the Eastern Michigan Eagles

Head coach Josh Brewer of the Eastern Michigan Eagles leads his team in a huddle after their match against the Stanford Cardinal during the Division I Women's Golf Championship held at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 26, 2026 in Carlsbad, California. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

DUSTIN JOHNSON GIVES HILARIOUS THREE-WORD ANSWER WHEN ASKED TO SHARE THOUGHTS OF LIV GOLF LOSING ITS FUNDING

The Eagles finished fifth in the team stroke play portion at La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif., after posting the lowest overall score on the final day to secure a spot in the team match play portion, where the top eight teams battle it out for a national championship.

Their first matchup on Tuesday was none other than Texas, a program with essentially bottomless pockets, the strongest of brand recognition, history, and the individual national champion in Farah O'Keefe. You name it, and the Longhorns had everything EMU didn't.

While easier said than done, the Eagles ignored all of that and dominated the Longhorns in match play with a record of 3-1-1. Suddenly, Eastern Michigan was in the Final Four with an opportunity to win a national championship.

The Cinderella run came to an end later in the afternoon against Stanford, a team that had its entire lineup qualify for the 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur, with the Cardinal going a perfect 5-0 against the Eagles.

Eastern Michigan University Eagles womens golf

The Eastern Michigan University Eagles celebrate on the 18th green after defeating Texas at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 26, 2026 in Carlsbad, California. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

While the underdog story did not ultimately have the Hollywood ending, the question of how Eastern Michigan made this type of run among a field of blue-blood programs still remains.

The answer is, of course, money.

eastern michigan womens golf

The Eastern Michigan Eagles take on the Stanford Cardinal during the Division I Women's Golf Championship held at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 26, 2026 in Carlsbad, California. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

In recent years, the Eagles have acquired an NIL budget that allows them to compete against some of the biggest, most well-known programs in the nation, thanks to a group of alums who own a private investment company called GameAbove.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The company has invested more than $17 million in the men's and women's golf programs in Ypsilanti, including a $10 million practice facility. GameAbove also pumped an additional $6.5 million directly into the programs; a solid investment with the women's team making history this week.

Simply put, this is the current climate in college athletics, and a group of EMU alums has made it easier for the school's golf programs to adjust to it by doing the one thing you must do, and that's throw millions of dollars into the pot.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue