Eastern Michigan's run to women's golf Final Four is one of the great sports stories of the year

Stanford, Arkansas, USC, and Eastern Michigan. Those are the four women's golf programs that punched their ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA Women's golf tournament this week, and you don't exactly have to be a huge follower of women's college golf to recognize that one of those four teams and universities is not like the others.

For Eastern Michigan, the Mid-American Conference school that calls Ypsilanti, Mich., its home, earning a spot in the national semifinals is one of the most improbable sports stories we've seen in recent memory.

The Eagles' run is also one of the most clear-cut representations of the current state of collegiate athletes as well.

Entering the season, Eastern Michigan had never even qualified for the NCAA regionals, never even thinking of reaching the 30-team national championship tournament. The program had not been ranked inside the Top 200 in the country, making it one of the most consistently mediocre women's golf teams in the nation.

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The Eagles finished fifth in the team stroke play portion at La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif., after posting the lowest overall score on the final day to secure a spot in the team match play portion, where the top eight teams battle it out for a national championship.

Their first matchup on Tuesday was none other than Texas, a program with essentially bottomless pockets, the strongest of brand recognition, history, and the individual national champion in Farah O'Keefe. You name it, and the Longhorns had everything EMU didn't.

While easier said than done, the Eagles ignored all of that and dominated the Longhorns in match play with a record of 3-1-1. Suddenly, Eastern Michigan was in the Final Four with an opportunity to win a national championship.

The Cinderella run came to an end later in the afternoon against Stanford, a team that had its entire lineup qualify for the 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur, with the Cardinal going a perfect 5-0 against the Eagles.

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While the underdog story did not ultimately have the Hollywood ending, the question of how Eastern Michigan made this type of run among a field of blue-blood programs still remains.

The answer is, of course, money.

In recent years, the Eagles have acquired an NIL budget that allows them to compete against some of the biggest, most well-known programs in the nation, thanks to a group of alums who own a private investment company called GameAbove.

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The company has invested more than $17 million in the men's and women's golf programs in Ypsilanti, including a $10 million practice facility. GameAbove also pumped an additional $6.5 million directly into the programs; a solid investment with the women's team making history this week.

Simply put, this is the current climate in college athletics, and a group of EMU alums has made it easier for the school's golf programs to adjust to it by doing the one thing you must do, and that's throw millions of dollars into the pot.