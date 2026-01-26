Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter warns soccer fans against traveling to US for 2026 World Cup under Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says soccer fans should avoid traveling to the United States for the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Blatter’s reasoning? His belief that President Donald Trump’s international aggression and immigration crackdown across the country makes it dangerous for fans traveling overseas.

Blatter cited Mark Pieth, an anti-corruption expert and law professor who oversaw the Independent Governance Committee during FIFA’s reform from 2013-16. Pieth spoke with Swiss outlet Der Bund, where he told soccer fans to, "Stay away from the USA!"

"For the fans, there’s only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!" I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup," Blatter, 89, tweeted on Monday.

Pieth added in his interview: "You’ll see it better on TV anyway. And upon arrival, fans should expect that if they don’t please the officials, they’ll be put straight on the next flight home. If they’re lucky."

The United States is set to co-host this year’s World Cup, as Mexico and Canada will be the site for games in the tournament that spans from June 11-July 19. However, after the Round of 16, all remaining matches will be held in the U.S.

Trump’s stance toward Greenland has led to a call to boycott the World Cup this summer by German soccer federation executive Oke Göttlich.

"I really wonder when the time will be to think and talk about this concretely," Göttlich told Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper about a potential boycott. "For me, that time has definitely come."

Trump said recently that a "framework of a future deal" with NATO involving Greenland and the Arctic region has been discussed, which could ease tension in that regard.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

There is also the criticism of ICE agents in U.S. cities, specifically Minneapolis, Minnesota, following the deaths of two U.S. citizens as immigration crackdowns continue.

Pieth discussed that factor as well in his interview.

"The country itself is in a state of tremendous turmoil," he said. "What we’re witnessing domestically — the marginalization of political opponents, the abuses by immigration authorities, and so on — doesn’t exactly entice a fan to travel there.

Pieth likened the States’ "security situation" to Mexico, where drug cartels threaten violence ahead of matches in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. Pieth believes the U.S. has become "increasingly authoritarian."

It’s worth noting Blatter was forced out of his post as FIFA president in 2015 following one of the biggest corruption scandals in the sport involving wire fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Gianni Infantino took over Blatter’s role, and he has had a strong friendship with Trump.

The State Department also told Fox News Digital exclusively that it will launch the FIFA Priority Appointment Schedule System, or FIFA PASS, which will give World Cupp ticket holders the opportunity to access prioritized visa appointments before the tournament begins on June 11.

Prospective visa holders must be able to show that they qualify to obtain a visa and plan to follow the laws in the United States as well as leave the country once the tournament is over on July 19.

Trump spoke about the FIFA Pass in November, saying the Departments of State and Homeland Security had been working "tirelessly" to "ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the United States next summer easily."

"I’ve directed my administration to do everything within the power to make the 2026 World Cup an unprecedented success. I think it’s going to be the greatest, and we are setting records on ticket sales," Trump said at the time.

Infantino said the organization expected "between 5 and 10 million people coming to America from… all over the world to enjoy the World Cup."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

