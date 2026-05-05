Phil Mickelson pulls out of PGA Championship weeks after missing The Masters, cites 'personal health issue'

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Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion, will not tee off at next week’s PGA Championship. The 55-year-old, who competes on the LIV Golf circuit, cited a "personal health matter with his family," tournament organizers confirmed Tuesday.

Mickelson was absent from Augusta National for the 2026 Masters last month, saying at the time he would step aside for an "extended period of time" while he and his family worked through an unspecified health issue.

"Unfortunately, I will not play in The Masters Tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter," Mickelson wrote in an April statement posted to social media.

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"I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching," he added.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley voiced support for Mickelson following his decision to step away from the signature event. "We know how much Phil loves the Masters tournament, and he will be missed by everyone in Augusta next week," Ridley’s statement said. "He has our complete support as he takes time to be with his family."

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Mickelson has won six major championships, including two PGA Championship titles. His 2021 victory at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina made him the oldest golfer to win a major at age 50.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, Mickelson was expected to compete among a field of more than 150 players at Aronimink Golf Club, the site of this year’s PGA Championship. The tournament is set to begin May 14 and run through May 17.

Max Homa has been named Mickelson’s replacement following his withdrawal.

Mickelson has already missed four events this season on the LIV Golf calendar, including stops in Hong Kong and Singapore. A "family health matter" was also cited as the reason for Mickelson’s absence in February.

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Mickelson did return to competition in March for an event in South Africa, finishing tied for 48th. That event was followed by his announcement in early April that he would take a break from the sport.

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