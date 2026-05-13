California girls' track and field stars speak out as Gavin Newsom's Title IX crisis grows

Reese Hogan would have a very different set of medals if the rules were different in California.

It's her third straight year competing against a trans athlete in the California girls' track and field state tournament. She would have taken first place in the high jump all to herself in the sectional preliminaries last Saturday, if only biological females were allowed to compete.

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Now she'll compete against a trans athlete in the sectional finals this weekend, representing her Christian high school, Crean Lutheran. It will mark one year since she went viral on social media for stepping up from the second-place spot on a medal podium up to first place, after a trans athlete who took first place stepped off.

"This is my third year competing against a transgender athlete, and last year I was stripped away of a CIF Title, and I basically worked my whole career to get to that point," Hogan said on "Fox News at Night" on Tuesday. "It's just really dissapointing to go into a competition knowing you already lost."

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Her Crean Lutheran teammate, Olivia Viola, has been right there with Hogan throughout the three years of competition against trans athletes.

"I haven't heard nearly enough adults come out and say anything. A lot of them like to say that they agree with you, that they're proud of you for speaking up now, but they won't do it themselves," Viola said. "Just because it doesn't affect every adult out there doesn't mean it's not worth standing up for."

California has legally allowed biological males to compete in girls' sports since a state law was enacted in 2013. The state's education agencies are engaged in a federal Title IX lawsuit with President Donald Trump's administration for commitment to upholding that state law.

A source at Governor Gavin Newsom's office previously provided a statement to Fox News Digital in response to news that a "Save Girls Sports" rally, which the two girls attended, would be held at last Saturday's meet.

"The Governor has said discussions on this issue should be guided by fairness, dignity, and respect. He rejects the right wing’s cynical attempt to weaponize this debate as an excuse to vilify individual kids. The Governor’s position is simple: stand with all kids and stand up to bullies," the statement read.

"California is one of 22 states that have laws requiring students be permitted to participate in sex-segregated school sports consistent with their gender identity. California passed this law in 2013 (AB 1266) and it was signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown."

At the rally, Hogan spoke and fired back at Newsom's office for the statement.

"The recent statements coming from Governor Gavin Newsom's office have made it clear that there is no intention of creating a safe, fair, and equitable environment for female high school athletes. Him and his office have gone as far as calling young girls bullies for speaking up for what we believe in," Hogan said.

"The governor himself has admitted that males competing in women's sports is unfair, yet nothing is being done to protect girls who train every day to compete on a level playing field."

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Viola also rejected the "bully" assertion in Tuesday's interview.

"I think his statement is manipulative, and it's just completely untrue," Viola said. "He's saying stand up for all kids, yet he's essentially trying to silence us... these girls are not bullies. They make a point, we all make an point to say we are not against any individual athlete, we are against California's policies," Viola said.

"We believe athletes deserve dignity and respect, and that's why we believe women deserve the dignity of having their own category."

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Both Viola and Hogan will compete at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Final on Saturday in Moorpark, California.

And just like last year, there will be a podium ceremony after the competitions.