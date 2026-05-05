Missouri's JJ Bush blames car for speeding, arrested for felony aggravated fleeing

There must be something about players in the SEC and driving citations, with Missouri being the latest program dealing with an off-field issue pertaining to an arrest.

Just one day after two Ole Miss football players were charged with DUIs, in separate incidents, Missouri freshman linebacker JJ Bush was arrested Monday on charges of felony aggravated fleeing and careless driving after being pulled over in Columbia.

According to a probable cause statement by the arresting officer, Bush was driving a 2024 Ford Mustang when the arresting officer witnessed him speeding in excess of the 40 mph speed limit.

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After following the Missouri player for a short period of time, the officer then turned on his lights.

It was at this point where the "aggravated fleeing" charge comes in, as the officer estimated that JJ Bush was going around 80 mph, as he also turned on his lights and followed Bush for "24 seconds" before the Missouri linebacker came to a stop.

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You can read the probable cause statement here.

The report states that the only reason Bush stopped for the officer was because traffic had built up at the upcoming stop light, which is when the conversation with the linebacker began.

"That’s just how my car is," JJ Bush told the officer about why he was speeding and going through traffic at a high speed.

He also told the officer that "I f---ed up. Driving crazy," according to the probable cause statement.

Bush was taken to the Columbia Police Department following the incident, and booked on the charges listed above.

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Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz released the following statement to local reporters.

"We are disappointed in JJ’s actions. He is indefinitely suspended from the team as the legal process plays out."

We will continue to follow this story for the latest updates out of Missouri.