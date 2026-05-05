OutKick

Missouri's JJ Bush blames car for speeding, arrested for felony aggravated fleeing

Bush admitted to the officer 'I f---ed up. Driving crazy' after being clocked at double the speed limit in Columbia

By Trey Wallace OutKick
close
The Difference Between Curt Cignetti And Lane Kiffin | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

The Difference Between Curt Cignetti And Lane Kiffin | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

After Lane Kiffin took the weekend to troll college football fans on Twitter, Dan gives a reality check about coaching, noting that Curt Cignetti, at the very least, gives the impression that all he does is watch football and coach. Whereas Lane Kiffin makes it very clear that he is online and spending time unfocused on coaching, which never looks good

There must be something about players in the SEC and driving citations, with Missouri being the latest program dealing with an off-field issue pertaining to an arrest.

Just one day after two Ole Miss football players were charged with DUIs, in separate incidents, Missouri freshman linebacker JJ Bush was arrested Monday on charges of felony aggravated fleeing and careless driving after being pulled over in Columbia.

Missouri Tigers logo displayed on midfield at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field

The Missouri Tigers logo is displayed on midfield at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., before a college football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 4, 2021. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

According to a probable cause statement by the arresting officer, Bush was driving a 2024 Ford Mustang when the arresting officer witnessed him speeding in excess of the 40 mph speed limit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

After following the Missouri player for a short period of time, the officer then turned on his lights.

It was at this point where the "aggravated fleeing" charge comes in, as the officer estimated that JJ Bush was going around 80 mph, as he also turned on his lights and followed Bush for "24 seconds" before the Missouri linebacker came to a stop.

Hail Mary in Lubbock: Brendan Sorsby’s last shot at beating NCAA gambling allegations

You can read the probable cause statement here.

Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz standing on the sidelines during a football game.

Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers coaches on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Nov. 24, 2023. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-14. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The report states that the only reason Bush stopped for the officer was because traffic had built up at the upcoming stop light, which is when the conversation with the linebacker began.

"That’s just how my car is," JJ Bush told the officer about why he was speeding and going through traffic at a high speed.

He also told the officer that "I f---ed up. Driving crazy," according to the probable cause statement.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on field at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz is on the field at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, after the team's win over the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

Bush was taken to the Columbia Police Department following the incident, and booked on the charges listed above.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz released the following statement to local reporters.

"We are disappointed in JJ’s actions. He is indefinitely suspended from the team as the legal process plays out."

We will continue to follow this story for the latest updates out of Missouri.

Trey Wallace is the Sr. College Sports Reporter for OutKick. 

Close modal

Continue