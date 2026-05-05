Hail Mary in Lubbock: Brendan Sorsby’s last shot at beating NCAA gambling allegations

The clock is ticking for Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech.

Once thought to be a national championship contender with an expensive roster and their coveted transfer portal addition behind center, the Red Raiders now find themselves at the mercy of the NCAA as it investigates the Texas Tech quarterback for alleged gambling.

Nobody inside the football building is arguing that Sorsby shouldn’t be punished for his alleged actions.

Brendan Sorsby at crossroads: NCAA gambling probe could end Texas Tech QB's college career

Ok, so Brendan Sorsby bet on sports, why is it a big deal?

You can't gamble on your own team, which is what he is alleged to have done during his time at Indiana. It doesn’t matter if that wager was $1 or $10, you simply can't do it. And, I would like to think in this day and age of online betting, one would still know the difference between right and wrong.

I don't care if Sorsby was betting on the UFC, or even cricket, the rules state you cannot place a wager on any sport that is also played at the collegiate level. That's the problem in this case.

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But, it's also one that the Texas Tech quarterback is hoping can be mitigated by hiring a well-known attorney who has spent years taking on some of the biggest fights in sports. Can the known gunslinger have Jeffrey Kessler negotiate a penalty that would keep him from sitting out the entire 2026 season?

That part is already being discussed behind the scenes, according to sources close to the situation.

If Kessler cannot figure out a way to get Sorsby's punishment from the NCAA reduced, it's expected that he would file a lawsuit inside a Texas courtroom that challenges the organization with some type of argument that would convince a local judge.

If Sorsby plays in 2026, it's because he had Jeffrey Kessler

No, Kessler does not want to file a lawsuit, but it might be the only shot that Sorsby has at playing college football next season. Even with a friendly local judge, coming up with a defense that actually works is going to be a tough task.

Texas Tech wants it to work. The school wants to have their quarterback. Sorsby obviously does too. He's got about $5 million to $6 million reasons to fight for his collegiate life in Lubbock. Will it work? I have no idea. But I'm not betting against the powerful Kessler, no pun intended.

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If it doesn’t, Sorsby will try to enter the NFL's supplemental draft this summer. Even that part is not a given since the league makes the final decision on if he would be eligible for the secondary draft.

But, to think that Sorsby could get away with allegedly betting on his own team and still suit up for Texas Tech this season feels like hitting a 60-yard Hail Mary to win the game.

Who knows, Sorsby does have a cannon for an arm.

His lawyer is trying to just give his receivers a chance down the field.