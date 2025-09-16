Memphis coach takes swipe at Georgia football program over driving-related arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Memphis Tigers football coach Ryan Silverfield took a swipe at the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday over the program’s spate of driving incidents.

Silverfield spoke out holding his players accountable the day after their games during an appearance on the Memphis Tiger Network. He said, in his talks with his players, he has a segment called "not our standard."

"We always start with a negative," he said, via On3 Sports. "And the 'not our standard' is, 'Georgia wide receiver arrested for driving 900 miles per hour over the speed limit.' That's a weekly occurrence.

"So, that's one of those things we'll show. You know, this guy at the USFL got a DUI, this guy at this college was shooting a paintball gun."

The latest arrests within the Georgia football program came in March when wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was pulled over driving 107 mph, according to authorities in Georgia. Offensive lineman Marques Easley was reportedly involved in a vehicle crash as well.

Georgia was met with tragedy in January 2023 when offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash that occurred while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing.

Former Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne missed the season opener in 2024 and cornerback Daniel Harris was held out of a game over driving-related arrests.

"We'll continue to look at these on a case-by-case basis," Bulldgos head coach Kirby Smart said in March, via the Athens Banner-Herald. "There's things that surround each one of these outside of just the immediate reaction is, 'How in the world can this happen again?' And I get that, but each one is a case-by-case basis.

"You have to look at as these are your children. That's the way I look at it. I look (at) what I would do with my children and there's 18 to 19 to 20 year olds. They make mistakes. The consequences that come with those are based on a case-by-case basis. That's really what these two right now are doing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.