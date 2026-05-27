Junior hockey player suspended for rest of major tournament after stomping on opponent's foot

There are dirty plays in hockey, and there are the plays beyond that that are just downright despicable.

This is one of the latter.

The Memorial Cup is underway, pitting the championship teams from the Canadian Hockey League's three leagues — the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League — plus one host team against each other for the namesake trophy.

Jordan Tourigny, a defenseman for the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Sagueneens, was battling for a puck behind the net with Christian Humphreys of the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers.

Two other Chicoutimi and an additional Ranger were also battling along the boards, but it was Tourigny and Humphreys who were right on top of the puck.

After a few moments of battling, Tourigny appeared to snap and stomp — with a skate on, mind you — right on top of Humphreys' foot multiple times.

Humphreys — a 2024 draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche — left the game, while Tourigny was assessed a major penalty.

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However, upon review, that was upgraded to a match penalty.

On Wednesday, the CHL announced that Tourigny is suspended for the rest of the tournament.

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"I’m sorry I can’t continue the tournament to help my teammates," the 21-year-old said in a statement after his suspension was announced. "I never touched or intended to hit the player’s boot or ankle. My only intention was to target the blade of his stick. I regret using my skate in that situation, and I’m aware that this type of action is prohibited. I’m relieved to learn that he’s not injured and that he’ll be able to play in the final game next Sunday."

While Tourigny — who has committed to play for the Northeastern University Huskies next season — is done, you may have noticed that he mentioned that Humphreys is expected to be in the Rangers lineup for the Memorial Cup final this weekend.