OutKick

Ben Stiller divides internet with Met Gala appearance over Knicks Game 1

The actor wore Knicks colors and told media his prediction as the team went on to demolish the 76ers 137-98

By Ryan Gaydos OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

Actor Ben Stiller decided to skip the New York Knicks' first game of their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday for an appearance at the Met Gala with his wife Christine Taylor.

Stiller repped Knicks colors with the suit that he was wearing and made a bold prediction about how the series was going to go.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor posing at the Met Gala in New York City

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, 2026. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

"Knicks in six," he told the media as he and Taylor walked into the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But his appearance at the Met Gala divided social media as some questioned his loyalty to the Knicks while others backed Stiller for choosing to be with his wife.

Fellow Knicks superfan Spike Lee faced similar criticism last year when he decided to take part in the Met Gala over the Knicks’ second-round series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Hackford arriving at a gala event

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Hackford arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Costume Art" exhibition in New York on May 4, 2026. (Evan Agostini/AP)

But Stiller responded to some of the heat he was taking on social media.

"Hi. My fandom didn’t start when twitter was invented. Tweets don’t equal fandom ask Spike," he wrote on X. "I’ve been a fan since 73. Lived in LA 92-2012.. my posting is not indicative of my commitment to the team. Ask Ron Baker. Or Lou Amundsen. Or Henry Bibby or Mike Glenn. Or Bernard King or Louis Orr or Spencer Haywood.. ( i don’t actually know them personally but I love the Knicks)."

Stiller was still keeping an eye on the Knicks game as they demolished the 76ers, 137-98.

Actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller posing together at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller pose for a photographer on May 27, 2025, before Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I guess i have to go to Met ball Wednesday," he added.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue