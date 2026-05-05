Ben Stiller divides internet with Met Gala appearance over Knicks Game 1

Actor Ben Stiller decided to skip the New York Knicks' first game of their playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday for an appearance at the Met Gala with his wife Christine Taylor.

Stiller repped Knicks colors with the suit that he was wearing and made a bold prediction about how the series was going to go.

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"Knicks in six," he told the media as he and Taylor walked into the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But his appearance at the Met Gala divided social media as some questioned his loyalty to the Knicks while others backed Stiller for choosing to be with his wife.

Fellow Knicks superfan Spike Lee faced similar criticism last year when he decided to take part in the Met Gala over the Knicks’ second-round series.

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But Stiller responded to some of the heat he was taking on social media.

"Hi. My fandom didn’t start when twitter was invented. Tweets don’t equal fandom ask Spike," he wrote on X. "I’ve been a fan since 73. Lived in LA 92-2012.. my posting is not indicative of my commitment to the team. Ask Ron Baker. Or Lou Amundsen. Or Henry Bibby or Mike Glenn. Or Bernard King or Louis Orr or Spencer Haywood.. ( i don’t actually know them personally but I love the Knicks)."

Stiller was still keeping an eye on the Knicks game as they demolished the 76ers, 137-98.

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"I guess i have to go to Met ball Wednesday," he added.