Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen will be back with Giants in 2025, team says

New York Giants co-owner John Mara announced Monday that the team will retain both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for the 2025 season.

Mara made the stunning announcement as "Black Monday" in the NFL got underway. Mara appeared to go against what many fans and reporters thought was going to be the start of another rebuild, especially after the decision to cut quarterback Daniel Jones in November.

However, Schoen and Daboll get at least one more year to help build New York back into a winning franchise.

"Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization," Mara said in a statement. "As disappointing as the results of the season have been, (co-owner Steve Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team.

"We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."

The Giants’ tumultuous 2024 season started with their decision to let running back Saquon Barkley go during free agency. Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and had the second-best season a running back could have, finishing with 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Philadelphia also won the NFC East handily.

New York decided to release Jones after poor play. He never truly got back to his 2022 form after suffering two major injuries during the 2023 season. He was 2-8 in 10 starts for the Giants.

Giants fans also let their opinions fly during the year.

Mara was called out in two airplane banner messages that flew over MetLife Stadium late in the season. The message called for the dismissal of "everyone."

One bright side of the season was the emergence of Malik Nabers. The rookie wide receiver had 109 catches for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He is expected to be a focal point of the offense moving forward.

New York will have the No. 3 pick of the 2025 draft.