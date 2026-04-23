'NFL RedZone' host Scott Hanson predicts wild first round of the NFL Draft

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"NFL RedZone" host Scott Hanson is predicting some movement in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Hanson, 54, said that, with Fernando Mendoza being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 1 overall pick a foregone conclusion, he is turning his attention to the "unknown."

"We have six teams that have two first-round picks as we speak, okay? I don't think those six teams are gonna draft in those 12 spots. I think they're gonna be packaged trades, some teams jumping up, some teams falling back, a lot of draft capital moving around, both New York teams are in that two-pick mix. Jerry Jones is in the middle of that two-pick mix. It should be wild throughout Thursday night. Some of the wheeling and dealing we could expect," Hanson told Fox News Digital in a recent interview on behalf of Lowe’s.

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The New York Jets (No. 2 and No. 16 overall), New York Giants (No. 5 and No. 10 overall), Cleveland Browns (No. 6 and No. 24), Kansas City Chiefs (No. 9 and No. 29), Miami Dolphins (No. 11 and No. 30), and the Dallas Cowboys (No. 12 and No. 20) are the six teams that have multiple first-rounders.

Adding to the intrigue, is that Mendoza is the only quarterback guaranteed to go in the first round. Alabama’s Ty Simpson has been mocked to land either late in the first round or in the second round on Friday.

While Hanson said he is turning his attention to the unknown of the NFL Draft, he didn’t want to minimize Mendoza’s accomplishments over the last year.

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"I think we all know that the number one overall pick is a foregone conclusion that Fernando Mendoza will become a Las Vegas Raider, which let's not minimize that. This young man won the Heisman, won the natty, one of the great stories in college football, recent history, a massive deal," Hanson said.

Lowe’s helped build the NFL Draft green room that a lot of the top prospects will sit in on Thursday. There are over 200 items in the green room that fans can buy for their own homes on the Lowe's website.

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Lowe’s also has Kobalt mini toolboxes that are decorated with every NFL team’s colors and logos to help people with their home improvement projects.

"The whole concept is Lowe’s loves football the way you love football, the way I love football. And so they want to encourage you, you get during the week, Friday, even the weekends Saturday, you go down to Lowe's, you get all your home improvement projects done, and then you have earned your Sunday, so you can sit down and, let's say, watch a show that'll show you 50, 60, 70 touchdowns on an NFL Sunday afternoon. That is earning your Sunday."

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