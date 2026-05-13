Former Texas A&M star running back abruptly retires after one weekend of NFL rookie minicamp

Former Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss took one look at the rebuilding Miami Dolphins and decided the NFL wasn't for him.

OK. That's probably not how it happened. But, as a Dolphins fan, I'd get it. Lord knows I'd do the same thing.

Moss, 23, abruptly retired Tuesday, just four days after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. The former Aggies player signed last week ahead of Miami's rookie minicamp, and was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday afternoon.

The All-SEC running back played in 32 career games for A&M, finishing with 1,767 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

His College Station career was cut short due to a pair of nasty injuries, including a torn ACL and MCL in 2024, and an ankle injury last season against Florida.

Le'Veon Moss dealt with injuries, but the NIL could've played a role

Obviously, the injuries will be blamed for Moss quitting after just four days in the league. That's fair, and probably true. Those are tough injuries to come back from as a running back.

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But, folks will rightfully point to the NIL as a reason, too. In the pre-NIL days, college players needed the NFL to survive. This was all they had. This was their job.

Not anymore.

I don't know what Le'Veon Moss made at Texas A&M, but I'm quite sure it was more than he would've made a few years ago. Maybe he built a nest egg for himself and his family, and decided he didn't need the NFL? It's plausible.

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The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also reported that Moss will have to return "most or all" of the $258,000 guaranteed in his contract.

Don't know what "most" means, but I'd love to hear that conversation.

Anyway, it's a shame. Moss was a good player, and, frankly, landed in the perfect spot. The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode for 2026, which means if you're on the team, you have a shot at making the team. He was expected to compete for the No. 2 spot behind De'Vone Achane, another Texas A&M star.

Unfortunately, life had other plans.

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Or, you know, he spent a few days in an NFL practice and decided it wasn't for him.

Either-or.